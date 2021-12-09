Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Aquafil S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ECNL   IT0005241192

AQUAFIL S.P.A.

(ECNL)
Aquafil S p A : Giulio Bonazzi speaker at Fashion Futures Live on sustainable alternatives for all brands

12/09/2021 | 01:02pm EST
Giulio Bonazzi speaker at Fashion Futures Live on sustainable alternatives for all brands

Fashion Futures Live is back. The two-day event "Fashion Futures - The future is now" will bring together global, regional, and local fashion communities to create a dynamic exchange of knowledge, ideas, and expertise. Fashion Futures will build on the topics discussed at the last event in June and focus on the themes of sustainability, innovation, diversity & culture, and entrepreneurship.

Giulio Bonazzi will be the speaker of the panel "Sustainable Alternatives for All Brands" Saturday, 11th December 2021from 10:15 to 10:45 (Riyadh Time).

As the fashion industry evolves, more and more brands are looking toward sustainable materials for reasons of environmental protection, water conservation, and the minimization of production costs. Today, we count on hundreds of alternative sustainable materials, cheap or expensive, ranging from apple leather to ECONYL® regenerated nylon. Between software, new textiles, and actions we can take, brands can work towards being more environmentally friendly.

The session with Giulio Bonazzi will also host the speakers Sakhaa Abdul, Coded Nation's co-founder, and Andras Forgacs, Modern Meadow's co-founder.

Launched in Riyadh in 2019 as the Kingdom's first ever dedicated fashion event, Fashion Futuresis an initiative from the Fashion Commission aimed at supporting the creation of the fashion ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Reengineered in 2021, the Fashion Futures bespoke digital platform connects audiences from all around the world to its annual summit in Riyadh.

The event will be opento not only fashion experts and professionals but also to fashion enthusiasts, who will be able to attend and participate virtually in a series of curated online events from around the world upon registration on Fashion Futures' website.

Disclaimer

Aquafil S.p.A. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
