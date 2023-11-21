Investor Presentation
[ECNL:IM] - [ECNLF: OTCQX]
Mid and Small by Virgilio
Milan, November 22, 2023
Aquafil is Market Leader in Nylon
% on 9M 2023 REVENUES
Carpet yarn
Textile yarn
•
Contract
•
Apparel
73%
19%
•
Residential
•
Swimwear
•
Automotive
•
Sportwear
Polymers
-
Industrial
Molding 8%
And Market Leader Worldwide
% on 9M 2023 REVENUES
USA
Europe
Asia Pacific
32%
52%
16%
From Family Business To Global Sustainability Champion
19 Plants, 8 Countries on 3 Continents
Ca. 2,800 Employees
- 442,2 Million of Revenues 9M23
- 37 Million EBITDA 9M23
49,7% ECONYL® fiber turnover
Aquafil Worldwide
Puerto Montt
5
Aquafil Brand Manifesto - Our Vision
At Aquafil, we design better to do better.
We are conscious innovators.
We think as beginners and act as pioneers to provide unique products and services that leverage performance and reduce the impact on a global scale.
We are thoughtful listeners.
We step out of our comfort zone to set new standards through empathy and collaboration, inside and outside.
We are down-to-earth visionaries.
We envision the goal of a sustainable future to achieve it, driven by the responsibility to change the world one choice at a time.
To come full circle and create our story.
Leading the Circular Economy Revolution
Linear Recycling Circular
Economy Economy Economy
- Source: Ellen MacArthur Foundation
Our Main Milestones Towards Circularity from 1990 onwards:
- Investments to "close the loop" through cutting edge technologies
- Adoption of a "Life Cycle" approach
- ECONYL® Regeneration System
- Healthy Seas Foundation
- USA Aquafil Carpet Recycling establishment
- USA Aquafil Carpet Collection acquisition
Eco-Design is our next crucial step.
Imagine innovative products, created to be fully recyclable at the end of its life.
Company Strengths
Pioneer of Circularity
Glocal.
A successful Business
Model. Proprietary
with the ECONYL®
A Global Company
technology with
Regeneration System,
with
continuous R&D
producing sustainable
local productions.
innovation. Manufacturing
fibers and polymers from
and operational excellence
nylon 6 waste.
focused on high
end segments.
Approx. 50% of fiber
turnover.
ECONYL® Regeneration System
- Global warming potential reduced up to 90% if compared with traditional oil-basedraw material.
- ECONYL® nylon is 100% coming from waste. No fossil oil used!
-
It has the same quality and performance as standard nylon.
Infinitely regenerable!
- Unique proprietary technology.
- In the past years, its growth rate has been on average more than 2.5 higher than traditional fibres.
WASTE IN
ECONYL® nylon is made from waste otherwise destined for the landfill
