Investor Presentation

[ECNL:IM] - [ECNLF: OTCQX]

Mid and Small by Virgilio

Milan, November 22, 2023

Aquafil is Market Leader in Nylon

% on 9M 2023 REVENUES

Carpet yarn

Textile yarn

Contract

Apparel

73%

19%

Residential

Swimwear

Automotive

Sportwear

Polymers

  • Industrial
    Molding 8%

And Market Leader Worldwide

% on 9M 2023 REVENUES

USA

Europe

Asia Pacific

32%

52%

16%

From Family Business To Global Sustainability Champion

19 Plants, 8 Countries on 3 Continents

Ca. 2,800 Employees

  • 442,2 Million of Revenues 9M23
  • 37 Million EBITDA 9M23

49,7% ECONYL® fiber turnover

Aquafil Worldwide

Puerto Montt

5

Aquafil Brand Manifesto - Our Vision

At Aquafil, we design better to do better.

We are conscious innovators.

We think as beginners and act as pioneers to provide unique products and services that leverage performance and reduce the impact on a global scale.

We are thoughtful listeners.

We step out of our comfort zone to set new standards through empathy and collaboration, inside and outside.

We are down-to-earth visionaries.

We envision the goal of a sustainable future to achieve it, driven by the responsibility to change the world one choice at a time.

To come full circle and create our story.

Leading the Circular Economy Revolution

Linear Recycling Circular

Economy Economy Economy

- Source: Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Our Main Milestones Towards Circularity from 1990 onwards:

  • Investments to "close the loop" through cutting edge technologies
  • Adoption of a "Life Cycle" approach
  • ECONYL® Regeneration System
  • Healthy Seas Foundation
  • USA Aquafil Carpet Recycling establishment
  • USA Aquafil Carpet Collection acquisition

Eco-Design is our next crucial step.

Imagine innovative products, created to be fully recyclable at the end of its life.

Company Strengths

Pioneer of Circularity

Glocal.

A successful Business

Model. Proprietary

with the ECONYL®

A Global Company

technology with

Regeneration System,

with

continuous R&D

producing sustainable

local productions.

innovation. Manufacturing

fibers and polymers from

and operational excellence

nylon 6 waste.

focused on high

end segments.

Approx. 50% of fiber

turnover.

ECONYL® Regeneration System

  • Global warming potential reduced up to 90% if compared with traditional oil-basedraw material.
  • ECONYL® nylon is 100% coming from waste. No fossil oil used!
  • It has the same quality and performance as standard nylon.
    Infinitely regenerable!
  • Unique proprietary technology.
  • In the past years, its growth rate has been on average more than 2.5 higher than traditional fibres.

WASTE IN

ECONYL® nylon is made from waste otherwise destined for the landfill

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Aquafil S.p.A. published this content on 21 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2023 18:54:30 UTC.