Aquafil has taken over 22,300 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Aquafil Spa announced Tuesday that it had purchased 22,382 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR5.38, for a total value of EUR120,516.73.

To date, the company holds 1.2 million treasury shares, accounting for 2.3 percent of its share capital.

Aquafil's stock closed, Tuesday, down 0.5 percent at EUR5.49 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.