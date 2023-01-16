Aquafil has taken over 23,600 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Aquafil Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 23,608 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.28 or so, for a total value of EUR148,323.49.

As of today, the company holds 1.2 million treasury shares, or 2.4 percent of its share capital.

Aquafil's stock is down 0.3 percent at EUR6.32 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.