Aquafil, profit drops double digits; revenues down as well

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Aquafil Spa meeting Thursday approved the consolidated economic and financial results as of March 31, 2023, reporting a profit of EUR3.3 million, down 64 percent from EUR9.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues amounted to EUR166.8 million, down 2.5 percent from EUR171.2 million in the same period 2022.

Ebitda amounted to EUR21.6 million, down 13 percent from EUR24.8 million in the same period of 2022, when it had recorded one of the Group's best quarterly results. The recorded decrease can be attributed to both a high unit cost of goods in inventory and lower quantities sold.

Ebit amounted to EUR800,000 million, down 36 percent from the same period in the previous year. The change in the period is attributable to the dynamics of Ebitda as well as higher depreciation and amortization.

As of March 31, 2023, the group's Net Financial Position was EUR246.8 million, compared to EUR247.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Aquafil trades in the red by 3.0 percent at EUR4.68 per share.

