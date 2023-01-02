Aquafil purchased more than 17,200 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Aquafil Spa announced Monday that it bought back 17,207 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR5.80 or so, for a total value of EUR99,722.49.

To date, the company holds 1.2 million treasury shares, or 2.3 percent of its share capital.

Aquafil's stock closed Monday down 2.9 percent at EUR5.96 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

