Aquafil triples profit and doubles dividend; revenues up 20 percent

(Alliance News) - Acquafil Spa reported Thursday that it closed 2022 with a net profit that nearly tripled to EUR29.2 million from EUR10.7 million in the previous year.

Revenues rose 20 percent to EUR684.1 million from EUR56.7 million. The change can be attributed both to higher selling prices, which during the entire year almost entirely recovered the very large cost increases seen in raw materials and most goods and services, and to a better sales mix.

Quantities sold, compared with the same periods in the previous year, were about 11 percent lower for the entire year and about 21 percent lower in the fourth quarter. This dynamic is related to the decrease recorded by the polymers product line-which, in 2021, had performed exceptionally well-and the apparel fibers product line, which more than offset the increase recorded by the carpet fibers product line.

Ebitda grew 28 percent to EUR92.3 million from EUR72.1 million. The increase shown was mainly attributable to the improved sales mix.

Ebit increased to EUR37.6 million or 75 percent from EUR21.5 million in the previous year.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group's Net Financial Position was EUR247.9 million compared to EUR179.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The change recorded was due to the positive cash generation from operating activities of EUR85.4 million, which, however, discounted the increase in working capital of EUR84.7 million, net investments of EUR38.6 million, financial expenses, taxes and use of funds of EUR13.8 million, non-cash change related to the application of IFRS 16 accounting standard of EUR9.6 million, payment of dividends of EUR6.0 million, purchase of treasury shares of EUR5.5 million as well as the change in interest rate hedging instruments.

The company's board has proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.24 per share -- payable on May 10 --, double the dividend of EUR0.12 paid last year.

Aquafil's stock is trading at EUR5.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

