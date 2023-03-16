Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Aquafil S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECNL   IT0005241192

AQUAFIL S.P.A.

(ECNL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:29:44 2023-03-16 pm EDT
5.200 EUR   +1.96%
12:26pAquafil triples profit and doubles dividend; revenues up 20 percent
AN
07:00aSquares breathe after sell-off; good for Cucinelli
AN
05:00aMib rears its head again; banking drags down listings
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aquafil triples profit and doubles dividend; revenues up 20 percent

03/16/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Acquafil Spa reported Thursday that it closed 2022 with a net profit that nearly tripled to EUR29.2 million from EUR10.7 million in the previous year.

Revenues rose 20 percent to EUR684.1 million from EUR56.7 million. The change can be attributed both to higher selling prices, which during the entire year almost entirely recovered the very large cost increases seen in raw materials and most goods and services, and to a better sales mix.

Quantities sold, compared with the same periods in the previous year, were about 11 percent lower for the entire year and about 21 percent lower in the fourth quarter. This dynamic is related to the decrease recorded by the polymers product line-which, in 2021, had performed exceptionally well-and the apparel fibers product line, which more than offset the increase recorded by the carpet fibers product line.

Ebitda grew 28 percent to EUR92.3 million from EUR72.1 million. The increase shown was mainly attributable to the improved sales mix.

Ebit increased to EUR37.6 million or 75 percent from EUR21.5 million in the previous year.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group's Net Financial Position was EUR247.9 million compared to EUR179.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The change recorded was due to the positive cash generation from operating activities of EUR85.4 million, which, however, discounted the increase in working capital of EUR84.7 million, net investments of EUR38.6 million, financial expenses, taxes and use of funds of EUR13.8 million, non-cash change related to the application of IFRS 16 accounting standard of EUR9.6 million, payment of dividends of EUR6.0 million, purchase of treasury shares of EUR5.5 million as well as the change in interest rate hedging instruments.

The company's board has proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.24 per share -- payable on May 10 --, double the dividend of EUR0.12 paid last year.

Aquafil's stock is trading at EUR5.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about AQUAFIL S.P.A.
12:26pAquafil triples profit and doubles dividend; revenues up 20 percent
AN
07:00aSquares breathe after sell-off; good for Cucinelli
AN
05:00aMib rears its head again; banking drags down listings
AN
03:36aSquares to rebound; SNB supports Credit Suisse
AN
03/15Widespread bloodbath; bankers drop precipitously
AN
02/06Aquafil has taken over 7,900 of its own ordinary shares
AN
02/0202.02.2023 - 16 : 14 3F module January 2023
PU
01/30Aquafil continues buybacks and takes over shares for over EUR100,000
AN
01/26Aquafil S P A : Investor presentation - Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference
PU
01/23Aquafil has taken over about 23,400 of its own ordinary shares
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 681 M 717 M 717 M
Net income 2022 23,5 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net Debt 2022 247 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 254 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart AQUAFIL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Aquafil S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUAFIL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,10 €
Average target price 8,00 €
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Bonazzi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Egidi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Simona Heidempergher Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Margherita Zambon Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesco Profumo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUAFIL S.P.A.-16.94%268
TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS GROUP CO., LTD.20.89%2 613
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.4.04%2 509
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-2.90%1 647
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED-8.70%707
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY S.A.4.04%190