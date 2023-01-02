Southern Highways tops; down Aquafil

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Autostrade Meridionali takes the top spot and soars with a 13 percent gain. The stock is up 80 percent in the past month and more than 143 percent in the past year.

----------

Seri Industrial also does well, in the green by 8.2% to EUR5.67 per share. Guevora Fund raised its short on the stock several times in the last week of December, up to 1.60% from 1.37% last Wednesday.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Aquafil sits on the bottom, down 2.8% at EUR5.97 per share. The stock has gained 2.2% in the past 30 days, but has given up 22% in the past year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.