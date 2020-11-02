AqualisBraemar : Ex-dividend NOK 0.20 today

The shares in AqualisBraemar ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 0.20 as from today, 2 November 2020.

The record date is 3 November and the pay-out date will be on or about 10 November 2020. This brings the total dividends paid in 2020 to NOK 0.4 per share.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact: Investors and financial media Dean Zuzic, CFO, AqualisBraemar ASA

Telephone: +47 41 43 35 60 Other media enquiries Endre Johansen, Corporate Communications AS

Telephone: +47 41 61 06 05

Email: endre.johansen@corpcom.no About AqualisBraemar ASA AqualisBraemar ASA (OSE: Aqua) offers independent consultancy services to the offshore energy (oil & gas and renewables), shipping and insurance industries. The group employs specialist engineers, naval architects, master mariners, loss adjusters and technical consultants in 33 countries worldwide. AqualisBraemar ASA operates under three brands: AqualisBraemar: a leading adjusting, marine and offshore consultancy to the energy, shipping and insurance industries

a leading adjusting, marine and offshore consultancy to the energy, shipping and insurance industries AqualisBraemar Yacht Services: a specialised marine consultant to the superyacht market

a specialised marine consultant to the superyacht market OWC: an independent consultancy to the offshore renewables sector

