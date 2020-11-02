Log in
AQUALISBRAEMAR ASA

(AQUA)
AqualisBraemar : Ex-dividend NOK 0.20 today

11/02/2020 | 01:15am EST

The shares in AqualisBraemar ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 0.20 as from today, 2 November 2020.

The record date is 3 November and the pay-out date will be on or about 10 November 2020. This brings the total dividends paid in 2020 to NOK 0.4 per share.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and financial media

Dean Zuzic, CFO, AqualisBraemar ASA
Telephone: +47 41 43 35 60

Other media enquiries

Endre Johansen, Corporate Communications AS
Telephone: +47 41 61 06 05
Email: endre.johansen@corpcom.no

About AqualisBraemar ASA

AqualisBraemar ASA (OSE: Aqua) offers independent consultancy services to the offshore energy (oil & gas and renewables), shipping and insurance industries. The group employs specialist engineers, naval architects, master mariners, loss adjusters and technical consultants in 33 countries worldwide. AqualisBraemar ASA operates under three brands:

  • AqualisBraemar: a leading adjusting, marine and offshore consultancy to the energy, shipping and insurance industries
  • AqualisBraemar Yacht Services: a specialised marine consultant to the superyacht market
  • OWC: an independent consultancy to the offshore renewables sector
Disclaimer

Aqualisbraemar ASA published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 06:14:00 UTC

