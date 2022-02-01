Log in
    AQUA   NO0010715394

AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA

(AQUA)
  Report
AqualisBraemar LOC : ABL expands engineering expertise for alternative fuel technologies

02/01/2022 | 10:32am EST
ABL expands engineering expertise for alternative fuel technologies

AqualisBraemar LOC Group (ABL Group) - the energy and marine consultants - have expanded their in-house team of specialist consultants in mechanical and electrical engineering for alternative fuel solutions in shipping, with the recent appointment of Snr. Mechanical Engineer Dr Peng Wu in London.

This latest addition to the team in Europe, affirms ABL's commitment to supporting clients, projects and assets across the maritime space, to reach the IMO's 2030 and 2050 objectives on carbon reduction, reducing the industry's carbon footprint by 40% in the first place, and 70% in the latter. It also follows results of COP26, which saw the signing of the Clydebank Declaration by 22 countries, committing to establishing 6 green navigational corridors by 2050.

"Peng Wu's appointment to our London team is very exciting and reinforces our commitment to foster a broad repertoire of technical expertise to support the maritime industry in its quest to decarbonise. Peng's experience in the subject extends across a range of systems operating on alternative fuels, including hybrid fuel cell and battery propulsion. He also brings unique skills in machine learning for marine applications - an area we are excited to develop within ABL Group to support shipping operators in becoming more streamlined and efficient"

Sen Abhayasinghe, Regional Director of DP and Critical Systems

Before joining ABL, Peng was a Research Fellow at UCL, where his focus was on the development of algorithms to monitor and control marine autonomous vessels. Peng also completed his PhD from UCL in marine engineering on the topic of decarbonisation of coastal shipping using fuel cells and batteries. He comes with significant experience in hybrid propulsion system design and optimisation, machine learning for marine applications, fuel cell and battery technologies, and other alternative fuel engineering.

He joins a growing team in Europe of mechanical and electrical engineering specialists, actively involved in numerous projects for the feasibility, concept design, engineering, and marine assurance surrounding alternative fuels in shipping. Current project involvement includes a Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC) project to develop a green hydrogen production barge for bunkering vessels at Poole Harbour, as well as involvement on the HYSEAS III project with CMAL to design Europe's first emission free hydrogen fuel-cell sea-going passenger and car ferry.

Disclaimer

Aqualisbraemar ASA published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 15:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 154 M - -
Net income 2021 4,65 M - -
Net cash 2021 10,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 922
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA
Duration : Period :
AqualisBraemar LOC ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,20 $
Average target price 1,68 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John David Peter Wells Chief Executive Officer
Dean Zuzic Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Bader Diab Director-Engineering & North America
Reuben Segal Chief Operating Officer & Director-Middle East
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA2.40%116
VINCI4.04%60 050
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.73%35 918
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 502
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620