AqualisBraemar LOC : ABL wins new Woodside Contract on Scarborough

Woodside, as operator for and on behalf of the Scarborough Joint Venture, has appointed ABL Group to provide Marine Warranty Services (MWS) for construction, transportation and installation work on the Scarborough Project in offshore Western Australia.

The development consists of up to 13 subsea wells drilled over the life of the Scarborough field and the installation of a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU). The FPU provides gas processing including gas separation, dehydration and compression. A new pipeline, approximately 430 km in length, will transport dry gas from the FPU to the onshore Pluto LNG facility.

Under the contract, ABL's Australian operation will provide MWS support throughout the construction, transportation & installation (T&I) operations phases across the complete project including the FPU, SURF, mooring system and the export trunkline packages.

Operations for which MWS approval will be provided will take place in Australia, China and various other South-East Asian and European locations. ABL will utilise its global network of offices to support the work.

The scope of work is targeted to commence in Q2 2022 and is expected to end in Q1 2025.

"This is a major project for the Australian energy industry and a large MWS project for us at ABL. We are really pleased to be working with Woodside on this landmark project."

Nathan Atkinson, ABL Project

ABL Australasia is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Its MWS track-record includes prior and ongoing work on some of Australia's largest LNG projects such as Gorgon, Ichthys and Pluto.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA.