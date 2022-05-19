Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. AqualisBraemar LOC ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQUA   NO0010715394

AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA

(AQUA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/19 03:39:30 am EDT
13.45 NOK   -1.47%
04:12aAQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : ABL wins new Woodside Contract on Scarborough
PU
05/18AqualisBraemar To Divest Loss Adjusting Unit For $6 Million Amid Conflict Of Interest Concerns
MT
05/18ABL Group to sell loss adjusting business
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AqualisBraemar LOC : ABL wins new Woodside Contract on Scarborough

05/19/2022 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABL wins new Woodside Contract on Scarborough

Woodside, as operator for and on behalf of the Scarborough Joint Venture, has appointed ABL Group to provide Marine Warranty Services (MWS) for construction, transportation and installation work on the Scarborough Project in offshore Western Australia.

The development consists of up to 13 subsea wells drilled over the life of the Scarborough field and the installation of a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU). The FPU provides gas processing including gas separation, dehydration and compression. A new pipeline, approximately 430 km in length, will transport dry gas from the FPU to the onshore Pluto LNG facility.

Under the contract, ABL's Australian operation will provide MWS support throughout the construction, transportation & installation (T&I) operations phases across the complete project including the FPU, SURF, mooring system and the export trunkline packages.

Operations for which MWS approval will be provided will take place in Australia, China and various other South-East Asian and European locations. ABL will utilise its global network of offices to support the work.

The scope of work is targeted to commence in Q2 2022 and is expected to end in Q1 2025.

"This is a major project for the Australian energy industry and a large MWS project for us at ABL. We are really pleased to be working with Woodside on this landmark project."

Nathan Atkinson, ABL Project

ABL Australasia is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Its MWS track-record includes prior and ongoing work on some of Australia's largest LNG projects such as Gorgon, Ichthys and Pluto.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA.

Disclaimer

Aqualisbraemar ASA published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 08:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA
04:12aAQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : ABL wins new Woodside Contract on Scarborough
PU
05/18AqualisBraemar To Divest Loss Adjusting Unit For $6 Million Amid Conflict Of Interest C..
MT
05/18ABL Group to sell loss adjusting business
AQ
05/09Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by AqualisBraemar LOC ASA
AQ
05/09Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
05/08AqualisBraemar LOC ASA Proposes Dividend, Payable on or About 17 June 2022
CI
05/05AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : The scope of scopes around market-based measures
PU
04/29AqualisBraemar LOC ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/29TRANSCRIPT : AqualisBraemar LOC ASA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/29AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Financial calendar
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 167 M - -
Net income 2022 12,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 5,75%
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 946
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA
Duration : Period :
AqualisBraemar LOC ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,39 $
Average target price 1,82 $
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuben Segal Chief Executive Officer
Dean Zuzic Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Bader Diab Director-Engineering & North America
Yvonne Litsheim Sandvold Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA31.25%135
VINCI-0.54%54 517
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED16.00%36 018
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.98%28 439
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.20%23 158
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED3.30%19 737