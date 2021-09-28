AqualisBraemar LOC : Codling Wind Park enlists AqualisBraemar LOC support

AqualisBraemar LOC (ABL) - the energy and marine consultants - have been appointed as Marine Warranty Surveyor (MWS) for the construction of Codling Wind Park - Ireland's largest Phase One offshore wind project.

Appointed to the project by Codling Wind Park Ltd., ABL will provide MWS for the marine transportation and installation of WTG foundations, offshore support structures, inter-array cables, export cables and wind turbine generators. The size and number of wind turbines to be installed is not yet confirmed but could involve up to 140 WTGs.

Subject to all necessary permits and consents being received, Codling Wind Park could begin construction in 2024/25, with construction expected to take two to three years to complete.

The company has also been appointed to provide consulting services related to the review of early designs and installation methodologies, as well as vessels and equipment.

"We are enormously proud to have the opportunity to work on such a significant project for the Irish energy industry. The Codling Wind Park offshore project represents a decisive step forward in delivering Ireland's climate action plan targets. It also aims to deliver huge benefits for local businesses and communities, generating around 1,000 jobs in construction for the area."

Mike McLachlan, ABL Renewables Project Director

"We are delighted to have ABL as part of our team. Bringing their global experience and expertise to bear from an early stage in the project's lifecycle will help us to develop Codling Wind Park to the highest standards, delivering a project that makes a significant contribution to Ireland's 2030 Climate Action Plan targets."

Rob Sheldon, Engineering Manager at Codling Wind Park Ltd.

Codling Wind Park, located in the Irish Sea, represents one of the largest energy infrastructure investments in Ireland this decade, and is set to become the country's largest offshore wind farm. The project is a 50/50 joint venture between Fred. Olsen Renewables and EDF Renewables.

It has the potential to generate up to 1,500 MW of electricity, allowing it to power 70 percent of Irish homes, saving the equivalent of almost two million tonnes of harmful CO 2 emissions annually. Further information can be found at www.codlingwindpark.ie.

ABL as a group, including sister companies OWC and Longitude Engineering, has contributed with a range of advisory, marine and engineering consulting services to the offshore wind market in Ireland. The group has recently formalised its presence in the Irish renewable energy market, with the opening of a new OWC office in Cork.