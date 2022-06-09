AqualisBraemar LOC : Innosea appoints offshore wind heavyweight as first R&D Director

Innosea, the engineering specialist in marine renewable energies, has appointed Jean-Christophe Gilloteaux to the newly created role of R&D director.

"R&D forms a critical part of accelerating the commercial development of leading marine renewable technologies. Following many years of cooperation with leading international scientific research organisations covering some of Europe's most high-profile R&D projects across floating wind, solar PV, ocean energy, I am really pleased to take our R&D projects to the next level with Jean-Christophe at its helm."

Hakim Mouslim, MD Innosea

Jean-Christophe is a highly experienced offshore wind research engineer and senior project manager. He joins Innosea with 15 years' experience in hydrodynamics and ocean engineering. Previous positions include senior marine renewables research engineer at IFPEN (French institute of Petroleum and New Energies), and for the last 8 years at Ecole Centrale de Nantes in the LHEEA Hydrodynamics & Offshore Engineering Lab.

He will join the Innosea team in Nantes, France, and will head up the company's R&D team management and project portfolio. He will also work closely with renewable energy specialists in sister companies across the ABL Group to build strategic partnerships and support in a wider research, development and innovation project portfolio.

"Innosea has already amassed an excellent reputation as R&D partner to numerous multi-national collaborative projects. I look forward to adding my experience and skills to tackling the R&D team even further."

Jean-Christophe Gilloteaux, R&D Director at Innosea

Innosea has supported on a large number of EU-funded R&D projects, including to name a few: PORTOS (Ports Towards Energy Self-Sufficiency), BOOST (Bringing Offshore Ocean Sun to the Global Market), TRUST-PV for floating solar PV, and COREWIND (Cost Reduction & Increase Performance of Floating Wind Production).

Furthermore, Innosea is an active member and shareholder of France Energies Marines, the French national Energy Transition Institute where several research programs on offshore wind have been launched totaling 12M€ of national government investment.

Innosea, part of Oslo-listed ABL Group, is a leading engineering partner in multi-national R&D projects to support the innovation and validation of new design concepts for floating wind, floating solar PV, wave and tidal energy, and carbon-reducing initiatives for ports.