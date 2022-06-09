Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. AqualisBraemar LOC ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQUA   NO0010715394

AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA

(AQUA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:20 2022-06-09 am EDT
13.80 NOK   +0.73%
05:12aAQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Innosea appoints offshore wind heavyweight as first R&D Director
PU
06/08ABL Group ASA - New name registered
AQ
06/07AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : ABL to support Harmony Energy's UK battery storage portfolio
PU
AqualisBraemar LOC : Innosea appoints offshore wind heavyweight as first R&D Director

06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Innosea appoints offshore wind heavyweight as first R&D Director

Innosea, the engineering specialist in marine renewable energies, has appointed Jean-Christophe Gilloteaux to the newly created role of R&D director.

"R&D forms a critical part of accelerating the commercial development of leading marine renewable technologies. Following many years of cooperation with leading international scientific research organisations covering some of Europe's most high-profile R&D projects across floating wind, solar PV, ocean energy, I am really pleased to take our R&D projects to the next level with Jean-Christophe at its helm."

Hakim Mouslim, MD Innosea

Jean-Christophe is a highly experienced offshore wind research engineer and senior project manager. He joins Innosea with 15 years' experience in hydrodynamics and ocean engineering. Previous positions include senior marine renewables research engineer at IFPEN (French institute of Petroleum and New Energies), and for the last 8 years at Ecole Centrale de Nantes in the LHEEA Hydrodynamics & Offshore Engineering Lab.

He will join the Innosea team in Nantes, France, and will head up the company's R&D team management and project portfolio. He will also work closely with renewable energy specialists in sister companies across the ABL Group to build strategic partnerships and support in a wider research, development and innovation project portfolio.

"Innosea has already amassed an excellent reputation as R&D partner to numerous multi-national collaborative projects. I look forward to adding my experience and skills to tackling the R&D team even further."

Jean-Christophe Gilloteaux, R&D Director at Innosea

Innosea has supported on a large number of EU-funded R&D projects, including to name a few: PORTOS (Ports Towards Energy Self-Sufficiency), BOOST (Bringing Offshore Ocean Sun to the Global Market), TRUST-PV for floating solar PV, and COREWIND (Cost Reduction & Increase Performance of Floating Wind Production).

Furthermore, Innosea is an active member and shareholder of France Energies Marines, the French national Energy Transition Institute where several research programs on offshore wind have been launched totaling 12M€ of national government investment.

Innosea, part of Oslo-listed ABL Group, is a leading engineering partner in multi-national R&D projects to support the innovation and validation of new design concepts for floating wind, floating solar PV, wave and tidal energy, and carbon-reducing initiatives for ports.

Disclaimer

AqualisBraemar LOC ASA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 167 M - -
Net income 2022 12,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 946
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA
Duration : Period :
AqualisBraemar LOC ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,45 $
Average target price 1,82 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuben Segal Chief Executive Officer
Dean Zuzic Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Bader Diab Director-Engineering & North America
Yvonne Litsheim Sandvold Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA31.73%141
VINCI-2.36%54 994
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.60%33 637
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.13%28 704
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.81%21 937
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.35%19 751