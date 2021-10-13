Log in
AqualisBraemar LOC : Meet the ABL Class of 21!

10/13/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
Meet the ABL Class of 21!

For many, the autumn months mark the start of a new term, perhaps even a new year and a new chapter, whether it be at school, university or the first chapter of your professional career.

Every September and October we at ABL Group mark the start of a new professional chapter with the arrival of our annual graduate intake onto the ABL Group Engineer Development Scheme (EDS) - a RINA and IMarEST-accredited graduate programme.

This year, we are delighted to welcome to our global group of companies, the class of 2021 - Naval Architect Calum Murdoch and Mechanical Engineer William Duggan.

Will Duggan | MEng Mechanical Engineering, University of Portsmouth

Where are you located and what are you doing for your 1st year placement?

Project Engineer with ABL operations in Aberdeen, working with the engineering team on offshore renewables and oil & gas projects.

What was your primary motivation to join the ABL EDS programme?

What motivated me to join the ABL EDS programme was that it enables me to gain experience in multiple sectors within the marine industry, without being stuck in one role and working on the same types of projects.

In my first year already, I have worked on Marine Warranty Surveying projects for the North Sea's Oil & Gas industry, as well as been involved in the design work of future vessels that will be implementing new propulsion technology. On top of this, there are multiple offices within ABL group, which will give myself and the other graduates the opportunity to work all over the world.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare time, I like to play basketball, hang out with friends and family and try to travel as much as possible.

Calum Murdoch | MEng Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering, University of Strathclyde

Where are you located and what are you doing for your 1st year placement?

Working with the naval architecture department as part of the Longitude Engineering office in Exeter. Supporting in projects regarding marine and vessel design, conversion and upgrade.

What was your primary motivation to join the ABL EDS programme?

The diverse range of expertise within ABL was a big part of my ambition to join the EDS. Having the opportunity to work with (and learn from) a variety of people, whose backgrounds are all over offshore and marine engineering, is everything you could ask for as a new graduate.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I have always played rugby in my spare time and joined Topsham RFC, near Exeter, when I moved down. This has been a great way to meet new people and see different parts of Devon. Outside this, I have recently got a new bike, so enjoy exploring on that whenever I have the chance.

About the EDS:

Accredited by RINA and IMarEST, every year the EDS accepts a number of graduates from naval architecture, marine and offshore engineering, or any other engineering discipline with an interest in a career in the marine industry, to join the 4-year programme.

Through annually-interchanging placements, the scheme offers the opportunity to gain experience across ABL Group's broad scope of services, market sectors, and the chance to work in different international offices. Group companies, Longitude Engineering, OWC and Innosea also take part in the scheme.

Find out about intake for the 2022 EDS via our Work With Us page.

Disclaimer

Aqualisbraemar ASA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 03:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
