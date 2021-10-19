Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. AqualisBraemar LOC ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQUA   NO0010715394

AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA

(AQUA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 10/19 06:35:12 am
9.94 NOK   +0.40%
AqualisBraemar LOC : OWC lands owner's engineering role for Hai Long Offshore Wind
PU
10/13AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Meet the ABL Class of 21!
PU
10/13MEET THE TEAM : Peter Van Der Kraan
PU
AqualisBraemar LOC : OWC lands owner's engineering role for Hai Long Offshore Wind

10/19/2021 | 06:42am EDT
OWC lands owner's engineering role for Hai Long Offshore Wind

Offshore wind consultancyOWC has been appointed as owner's engineer on the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan.

OWC, an AqualisBraemar LOC Group (ABL Group) company, will, as one of the owner's engineers of Hai Long Offshore Wind Project, provide technical advisory and coordination services throughout the development and construction phases of the project. OWC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

"Hai Long's location in the Taiwan Strait provides some of the best available wind resources in the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to contributing towards making the development and build-out phases as cost-efficient as possible," says Amy Dowdeswell (pictured), OWC's deputy country manager in Taiwan and project manager for the Hai Long project.

In 2018, OWC set up an office in Taiwan to support the fast-growing Taiwanese offshore wind sector. OWC has since then also added offices in Japan and Korea.

"Our strategy is to be a global partner but also a local expert, utilising our learnings from wind farms within Taiwan and all over the world to each individual project we are involved in, as we will do for the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project," added Tom Whittle, OWC's APAC Director.

The Hai Long Offshore Wind Project, located in the Taiwan strait, is composed of three offshore wind farms with a collective maximum installed capacity of 1,044 MW. The wind farms will be located 50-70 km from the shore of central Taiwan. It is expected to be completed in 2025 to 2026.

The Hai Long Offshore Wind Project is jointly developed by Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte. Ltd., and Mitsui & Co.

OWC is a leading independent engineering consultancy supporting the development and realisation of offshore wind projects, with a range of services, including project development services, owner's engineering and technical due diligence.

Aqualisbraemar ASA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
