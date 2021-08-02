AqualisBraemar LOC : Reaching IMO's 50% Emissions' Reduction – LISW21 Event

AqualisBraemar LOC (ABL) - the energy and marine consultants - are proud to be sponsoring this year's London International Shipping Week (LISW21) - taking place between 13th and 17th September.

As part of the week's official agenda, ABL is hosting a hybrid event - both live-stream and in-person - an industry panel discussion dedicated to exploring the topic of maritime emissions today:

Reaching IMO's 50% Emissions' Reduction: Understanding Emissions and What To Do Next

14th September, 16:00 - 17:00 (Panel Discussion), 17:00 - 18:00 (Drinks' reception).

ABL's LISW21 hybrid event - panel discussion & Drinks' Reception

The panel discussion, to be introduced and chaired by ABL's Chief Energy Transition Officer, RV Ahilan, will focus on the following key questions:

Looking at where we are on the decarbonisation target today, what is the crux of the issue?

How are regulatory framework and private initiatives shaping the market ahead?

What are the marine technologies and alternative fuels out there today and how effective are they?

Looking at maritime beyond the vessel, what role do ports and harbours and other supporting infrastructure play?

'With sea transportation carrying approximately 90% of worldwide trade, maritime has a key role to play in our race to net-zero - and that's not to mention emissions' contributions from offshore construction vessels. Indeed, the IMO reported that shipping emissions had risen by 10% between 2012 and 2018 with a growing volume of trade, growth in ship size, and increasing offshore installation. To reach IMO's decarbonisation target involves many aspects beyond the ships themselves.

'Our panel discussion will shed some light as to where we are today in reaching this target and what might the next steps be.'

RV Ahilan, Chief Energy Transition Officer, ABL

The panel consists of:

Live-Stream: The live-stream of the panel discussion will be broadcast from 16:00 - 17:00 UK time, on the LISW21 portal, directly on the ABL event page. To register to join:

Register to the LISW21 portal on Swapcard Register for the AqualisBraemar LOC event by searching in the 'LISW21 Events Calendar' and finding our event under the 14th Sept. - this will contain instructions on how to register for the live stream.

In-Person: We will also be hosting the panel discussion in-person for a limited number of guests in the City of London, followed by a drinks' reception, 17:00 - 18:00.

Location: The Baltic Exchange, 38 St Mary Axe, London EC3A 8EX

Time: 16:00 - 18:00 UK time for panel discussion & drinks' reception

For more details to attend this event in-person, please contact Kathleen Tunkina, Group Marketing Manager

