Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. AqualisBraemar LOC ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQUA   NO0010715394

AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA

(AQUA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AqualisBraemar LOC : Reaching IMO's 50% Emissions' Reduction – LISW21 Event

08/02/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Reaching IMO's 50% Emissions' Reduction - LISW21 Event

AqualisBraemar LOC (ABL) - the energy and marine consultants - are proud to be sponsoring this year's London International Shipping Week (LISW21) - taking place between 13th and 17th September.

As part of the week's official agenda, ABL is hosting a hybrid event - both live-stream and in-person - an industry panel discussion dedicated to exploring the topic of maritime emissions today:

Reaching IMO's 50% Emissions' Reduction: Understanding Emissions and What To Do Next

14th September, 16:00 - 17:00 (Panel Discussion), 17:00 - 18:00 (Drinks' reception).

ABL's LISW21 hybrid event - panel discussion & Drinks' Reception

The panel discussion, to be introduced and chaired by ABL's Chief Energy Transition Officer, RV Ahilan, will focus on the following key questions:

  • Looking at where we are on the decarbonisation target today, what is the crux of the issue?
  • How are regulatory framework and private initiatives shaping the market ahead?
  • What are the marine technologies and alternative fuels out there today and how effective are they?
  • Looking at maritime beyond the vessel, what role do ports and harbours and other supporting infrastructure play?

'With sea transportation carrying approximately 90% of worldwide trade, maritime has a key role to play in our race to net-zero - and that's not to mention emissions' contributions from offshore construction vessels. Indeed, the IMO reported that shipping emissions had risen by 10% between 2012 and 2018 with a growing volume of trade, growth in ship size, and increasing offshore installation. To reach IMO's decarbonisation target involves many aspects beyond the ships themselves.

'Our panel discussion will shed some light as to where we are today in reaching this target and what might the next steps be.'

RV Ahilan, Chief Energy Transition Officer, ABL

The panel consists of:

Hybrid event format

Live-Stream: The live-stream of the panel discussion will be broadcast from 16:00 - 17:00 UK time, on the LISW21 portal, directly on the ABL event page. To register to join:

  1. Register to the LISW21 portal on Swapcard
  2. Register for the AqualisBraemar LOC event by searching in the 'LISW21 Events Calendar' and finding our event under the 14th Sept. - this will contain instructions on how to register for the live stream.

In-Person: We will also be hosting the panel discussion in-person for a limited number of guests in the City of London, followed by a drinks' reception, 17:00 - 18:00.

Location: The Baltic Exchange, 38 St Mary Axe, London EC3A 8EX

Time: 16:00 - 18:00 UK time for panel discussion & drinks' reception

For more details to attend this event in-person, please contact Kathleen Tunkina, Group Marketing Manager, via the button below.

Details on in-person event

Disclaimer

Aqualisbraemar ASA published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 16:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA
12:42pAQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Reaching IMO's 50% Emissions' Reduction – LISW21 Even..
PU
07/28MEET THE TEAM : Bruno Borgarino | Innosea
PU
07/26AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Franco-Scottish research to drive floating wind and hydroge..
PU
07/21MEET THE TEAM : Ruth Waters
PU
07/20AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : OWC advises BASF on Hollandse Kust Zuid acquisition
PU
07/14AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Global offshore wind supply chains and local content
PU
07/13AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Understanding Risk to DP's Green Ambitions
PU
07/12MEET THE TEAM : Emek Ersin Takmaz
PU
07/12AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Floating wind specialist joins OWC as Taiwan country manage..
PU
07/09AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Maritime Safety – Looked at in a new way
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 156 M - -
Net income 2021 8,25 M - -
Net cash 2021 17,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 5,97%
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 896
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA
Duration : Period :
AqualisBraemar LOC ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,98 $
Average target price 1,55 $
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John David Peter Wells Chief Executive Officer
Dean Zuzic Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Bader Diab Director-Engineering & North America
Reuben Segal Chief Operating Officer & Director-Middle East
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA-4.44%120
VINCI9.65%59 076
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED25.33%30 254
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.85%28 965
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.62%21 783
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.24.13%17 612