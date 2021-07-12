AqualisBraemar LOC : Floating wind specialist joins OWC as Taiwan country manager

Floating wind specialist Luis González-Pinto has been appointed as OWC's Taiwan country manager, furthering OWC's leading presence in floating offshore wind in Asia and globally.

González-Pinto joins OWC, an AqualisBraemar LOC (ABL) company, from floating technology provider Saitec Offshore Technologies (SOT) where he held the chief operations officer role based out of Bilbao, Spain, and Boston, USA.

González-Pinto was responsible for the strategic planning, operations and business development for the Sath floating wind foundation concept and also delivered project management and engineering on the concept during its development and early-stage projects in Europe, the US and Asia.

'Luis is highly respected in the floating wind sector and brings great operational management experience from growing SOT, as well as market and technical expertise in floating wind, and Asian offshore wind market knowledge. We are delighted that Luis is joining to lead our Taiwan operation. He also adds extensive experience to our already leading global floating wind team that is working on the likes of UK's Erebus project,' says Tom Whittle, OWC's director of the Asia Pacific region.

OWC and the wider ABL Group have developed a leading position as a technical consultant on floating wind projects around the globe, with experience from 8 GW of floating wind capacity.

OWC delivers project development services, owners engineering and technical due diligence for floating wind projects on top of a track record of nearly 200 floating and bottom-fixed offshore wind projects across the group.

'Taiwan's Bureau of Energy and Industrial Development Bureau has recently announced that it aims to add 1.5 GW of offshore wind capacity each year from 2026 until 2035. I am pleased to join OWC at such an exciting time, my main task is to continue building up the OWC's expert team in Taiwan to enable us to provide a full suite of services for both bottom-fixed and floating wind projects, whilst supporting OWC's impressive push into floating wind globally' says Luis González-Pinto.

OWC is part of Oslo-listed AqualisBraemar LOC Group ASA.