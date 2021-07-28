Log in
    AQUA   NO0010715394

AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC ASA

(AQUA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 07/28 04:04:45 am
8.78 NOK   +1.39%
04:23aMEET THE TEAM : Bruno Borgarino | Innosea
PU
07/26AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Franco-Scottish research to drive floating wind and hydrogen in Europe
PU
07/21MEET THE TEAM : Ruth Waters
PU
Meet the Team: Bruno Borgarino | Innosea

07/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Meet the Team: Bruno Borgarino | Innosea

The team at AqualisBraemar LOC shares the passion, vision and values for working in energy and the world's oceans, de-risking and driving the energy transition. We are driven by the idea that the best work is born from professionalism, diligence… and fun. You know AqualisBraemar LOC, but do you know our team?

Bruno Borgarino, Chief Technical Officer | Innosea

What do you do at Innosea?

My role is to be a link between our clients and our highly skilled technical team. I work with clients to understand their needs and prepare tailor-made technical proposals. Once the project starts, I coordinate the project delivery, looking at the technical quality, timelines, and ultimately ensuring we meet our clients' expectations and develop a long-term working relationship. My main fields of activity are fixed and floating offshore wind.

In parallel, I am currently specializing in Adaptation to Climate Change (Master programme at Uni. Paris-Saclay). I know that at INNOSEA and within the wider ABL Group, we can help our clients in identifying future impacts of climate change on their activity and in preparing to mitigate and overcome the risks. Adaptation to climate change is a vast field, covering engineering and social science: it is a matter of infrastructure, social organisation, preparedness against risk. The uncertainties about what the future will bring add another layer of complexity.

I am currently conducting an online survey about the impact of climate change on offshore wind farms (the underlying motivations are detailed here).

You can also access and participate in the 15-minute confidential survey here.

What excites you the most about our industry?

It is hard to pick a single source of excitement … So here are my top 4:

  • Contributing to the low carbon energy mix
  • Working with highly-skilled and great colleagues
  • Working collaboratively with great clients. My favourite projects are the ones where we started with a small analysis to do, then worked with the client, got to know the project better, and eventually provided much more support than initially considered
  • Developing methodologies. Modelling new energy systems sometimes means imagining new methodologies: this has both a technical side and a project coordination side, given that various project stakeholders need to collaborate in the modelling, and such collaboration required management

What made you join Innosea?

I co-founded INNOSEA in 2012, with two great partners including Hakim Mouslim. We wanted to bring advanced modelling services to support the design of offshore wind farms (that was just starting in France at the time) and of other offshore renewable energy systems.

The French market took a bit of time to take off, but some years after, it feels quite an achievement to see the construction of Saint-Nazaire wind farm starting! On this wind farm, our numerical analyses supported the wind turbines' design, installation and onshore logistics; the foundations' design and installation; the subsea cables' installation.

I could tell similar stories for tidal turbines, floating solar panels, floating wind turbines, where we have significantly contributed to several engineering packages of complex offshore projects.

Joining INNOSEA gave me the opportunity to bring effective support to many renewable energy projects and clients, which is very rewarding.

What do you do when you are not working?

I share my time between being a perpetual beginner in outdoor activities (climbing, hiking, cycling), being a perpetual beginner at parenting (is there such thing as an experienced parent, anyway?), and the joy and challenge of combining all this to spend great days out.

Disclaimer

Aqualisbraemar ASA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
