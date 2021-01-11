Meet the Team: Keelan Mooney

The team at the AqualisBraemar LOC group shares the passion, vision and values for working in energy and the world's oceans, de-risking and driving the energy transition. We are driven by the idea that the best work is born from professionalism, diligence… and fun. You know the AqualisBraemar LOC group, but do you know our team?

What do you do at the AqualisBraemar LOC group?

What excites you the most about our industry?

I am an Engineering Loss Adjuster and work in Calgary Canada with the Adjusting team. I have been with the team for 16 months and have enjoyed every second of it. My main discipline is in Mining as my background prior to joining AqualisBraemar was in the Mining Industry as a Process Engineer/ Metallurgist and I have a degree in Chemical Engineering with Energy and Environment focus. In addition to Mining, I also work on Energy claims in general. My responsibilities to name a few include attending and running site surveys post loss, working with experts on cause of loss investigations, policy review, adjusting claims, recommending settlements and working with and reporting to Insurers. Adjusters are required to assess the quantum of damage, understand the proximate cause of the loss, the remedial measure post loss and how it all relates to the policy. As a result, Loss adjusters are able to use their expertise to report to Insurers, recommend the appropriate amount of loss recoverable, and work with underwriters in understanding risks within the Industry & improving insurance policies.

In this industry every day is different and every new project or claim presents a new challenge. There is continuous professional growth and learning by being exposed to a variety of scenarios within the discipline. One day I may be working with a burnt coal mine shovel and the next may be an underground collapse, or something completely different like a grain dryer fire. Outside the technical (engineering) aspect, there is a need to understand the Insurance industry and legal concepts as an Adjuster. This provides for a challenging, fun, exciting career and produces a well-rounded professional.

What made you join the AqualisBraemar LOC group?

I made the decision to join AqualisBraemar because I was excited by the opportunity to work on a variety of scenarios within an industry, as well as combining a multitude of disciplines in my career. The thought of doing the same thing day in and out bored me and at AqualisBraemar every claim presents a new challenge, a new learning opportunity, and a new adventure. In addition to working and growing in a variety of disciplines, the attitude and character of the team I work with is incredible. There is a strong sense of putting employees first, encouraging professional growth, and treating everyone the way they should be treated at a company. This showed the value of the company, which was very important to me.

What do you do when you are not working?

I love being active and playing sports. In the summers I spend my free time playing ultimate Frisbee, soccer, tennis, golf, running, hiking or going for bicycle rides, and in the winter I swim on a Master's Club. However, I am not active all the time and like to relax watching sports, mostly rugby or soccer, playing games with my partner or trying new activities such as cooking new recipes. I enjoy socializing with friends on the weekends as well. When I'm in the mood, I also like building my knowledge by taking online courses or watching educational videos to improve myself as a person.

