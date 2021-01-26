Log in
MEET THE TEAM : Roberto Longo
PU
01/18MEET THE TEAM : Mark McGurran
PU
01/11AQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Financial calendar

Meet the Team: Roberto Longo

01/26/2021 | 04:12am EST
The team at the AqualisBraemar LOC group shares the passion, vision and values for working in energy and the world's oceans, de-risking and driving the energy transition. We are driven by the idea that the best work is born from professionalism, diligence… and fun. You know the AqualisBraemar LOC group, but do you know our team?

What do you do at the AqualisBraemar LOC group/ Longitude?

I joined Longitude in 2014, and over the past 7 years, I have specialised in Transportation and Installation Analyses.

I am mainly working for EPCI contractors and developers. For the past couple of years, I have been acting as Engineering Manager for the London office, but since the beginning of this year, I have relocated to Italy, where I am running the ABL/Longitude Italy branch, so the plan is to be more exposed to a wider range of services.

Exciting times!

What excites you the most about our industry?

I love the fact that we always have the opportunity to work on different projects and face different challenges. Solving a problem is the best part of the job, although it might create some stress from time to time!

What made you join Longitude Engineering?

The main reason why I decided to come to the UK was to be more involved in Renewable projects as in the past my role was 100% Oil & Gas.

I had the opportunity to join Longitude Engineering and was among the lucky ones who have seen the old Topsham office, enjoying Friday lunch at the historical Bridge Inn (one of the few pubs that hosted Her Majesty and haven't changed their food Menu in 3 generations)! In addition to learning new engineering skills, I also had the opportunity to expand my knowledge of local craft beers and traditions.

Lots of things have changed since then, with our team growing and new offices opening, but what has stayed the same is that you can always have a good laugh with your colleagues.

What do you do when you are not working?

When I am not working, I love spending as much time as possible outdoors. I love rock climbing, and when the season allows it I also swim. Although I haven't mastered any musical instrument, I really enjoy all kinds of music (as long as it is good music) and the best way to do so is to go to concerts! It was great to spend the past few years in London as I had the opportunity to see lots of my favourite bands and singers performing live. I also try to travel as much as possible, and I am very interested in visiting new cultures and learning about their traditions. My target is to visit all continents before turning 40!

Unfortunately, over the past year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, none of the above is easy to do, but hopefully, things will get back to normal soon. In the meantime, I will keep overusing my Netflix subscription!

Aqualisbraemar ASA published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:11:03 UTC

