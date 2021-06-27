Meet the Team: Sritama Sarkar

The team at AqualisBraemar LOC shares the passion, vision and values for working in energy and the world's oceans, de-risking and driving the energy transition. We are driven by the idea that the best work is born from professionalism, diligence… and fun. You know AqualisBraemar LOC, but do you know our team?

What do you do at ABL?

In ABL, I work as a Senior Pipeline and Subsea Engineer for the Marine Warranty Survey department. I am involved with Oil & Gas as well as Renewable Projects.

I am primarily involved with technical reviews and assurances for 'Offshore Shallow and Deep-Water Gas Projects' and Offshore Wind Farm projects based on sound engineering practices and relevant industry standards, rules and regulations, to mitigate risks.

I also conduct consultancy and legal work for offshore pipeline and subsea projects, trenching and dredging operations.

What excites you the most about our industry?

The offshore energy industry, whether talking about oil & gas or renewables, is a very dynamic industry where you are working with global projects in different geographical locations with different cultural backgrounds. You are always working in multi-disciplinary teams, which present a holistic approach towards problem solving.

Skills from traditional oil and gas applications are highly transferable to the renewables industry which is helping me to become a part of the 'Energy Transition Phase' also.

What made you join ABL?

Prior to joining LOC (now ABL), I was involved with designing/ manufacturing/ testing of inland dredgers and subsea vehicles of various types. I also worked for an offshore pipeline manufacturer and an offshore contractor, where I focused on the designing and installation of flexible and rigid pipelines.

Working with ABL gave me the opportunity to combine all this knowledge acquired, and to channel it into identifying and mitigating project risks associated with the installation or decommissioning phases of offshore projects.

What do you do when you are not working?

When not working, I enjoy getting involved with other technical activities which help me to keep up to date on developments outside of my own organisation. I also enjoy long walks while enjoying the sounds and smell of nature. Getting creative and making handicrafts with sustainable material is my other passion.

As well as her work as Snr. Pipeline and Subsea Engineer at ABL, Sritama is also one of 40 industry expertise invited to join the World Organisation of Dreding Associations' (WODA) Reservoir Dredging Working Group, working to establish a recognised standard for reservoir dredging globally.

To mark this year's recent INWED21, Sritama is also joining an AqualisBraemar LOC virtual panel discussion, bringing together perspectives from renewables, maritime, oil & gas, and QHSE to share opinions on the following topic:

INWED21 Webinar: Impacts of the pandemic on women in marine and engineering - New horizons?

6th July 2021, 14:00 UK time