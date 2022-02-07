Meet the Team: Thaís Gomes dos Santos

The team at AqualisBraemar LOC Group (ABL Group) shares the passion, vision and values for working in energy and the world's oceans, de-risking and driving the energy transition. We are driven by the idea that the best work is born from professionalism, diligence… and fun. You know ABL Group, but do you know our team?

What do you do at AqualisBraemar LOC (ABL)?

I work as DP Consultant for ABL group in Brazil.

I'm completely involved in all matters of the DP system, from initial design consulting, procedures, and documentation, proving trials, audits, and incident investigation.

Our central mission is offering a high-quality service of DP Technical Consulting and DP Assurance, with the objective to assist our clients to operate and validate their DP system according to their specific industry mission.

What made you join ABL?

ABL Group offered me a versatile and exciting work environment. The diversity of the day-to-day projects and the people that we work with, makes the company a great place for both career and personal development.

What inspired you to go into the field you are in?

The daily challenges that this field offers. We work with a wide variety of client and project types making the DP field, a dynamic environment to work in, and one that promises continuous learning.

What is the most exciting aspect of the energy transition for you?

The most exciting aspect is being able to apply our maritime industry experience and technical skill set to help lead and accelerate the energy transition, contributing to a sustainable future and a better world.

What do you do when you are not working?

During my free time, I spend part of the time reading books and making pottery - these activities help me to reconnect with myself.

And most importantly, I like to spend my time having a great time with my family and friends.

