Meet the team: Patricia Mayoral Gregoria | Innosea

What do you to at Innosea?

As part of the Loads team within Innosea I am focused on loads assessments for Offshore Wind Turbines. My experience is mainly based on fixed wind turbines, although I am working more and more in floating projects, as it is a growing market and we have many requests on this field.

I have also had the opportunity to been involved in some floating solar projects. This sector is becoming more and more important in the company and it is really interesting to see how fast it is being developed.

In addition to this, I am also part of Innosea's CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) team. We have been working on the calculation of our annual carbon footprint, and we are also working on the implementation of different strategies that will allow us to reduce our environmental impact as a company. It is a challenging task, but I am really happy to be part of this.

What inspired you to go into the field you are in?

An engineer's mission is to find solutions to the problems we face, and climate change and the energy transition is one of the main challenges our society is facing nowadays. Therefore, I have chosen to focus my career on renewable energy and, what is more, the daily work in this sector is really interesting and exciting.

What do you enjoy about working at Innosea?

I would highlight two main aspects.

On one hand, the fact that at Innosea we work on a wide variety of projects and there are many different capabilities within our teams. This allows me to keep learning every day and to have the opportunity to develop several skills.

On the other hand, the people. I believe that Innosea is a great team where everyone helps each other, and it is easy to feel motivated in an environment like this.

What is the most exciting aspect of the energy transition for you?

As I have already mentioned, I think it is one of the biggest challenges that we are facing, and knowing that my work is contributing to leave a greener planet to our future generations is great.

What do you enjoy in your spare time?

I love travelling. Every time I can I go on a trip to discover new places and new cultures, and maybe that is the reason why I ended up living abroad.

I also like going to concerts, going hiking or practicing Pilates. And of course, all these activities are always better when surrounded by family and friends!