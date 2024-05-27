NEW YORK, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AQU, the " Company "), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that on May 22, the Company received a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it currently does not satisfy Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), as a result of not having timely filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q").

The Notice is a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until July 22, 2024, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). If the Company submits a plan to Nasdaq and Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the filing of the Form 10-Q, or until November 18, 2024, to regain compliance. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance periods, including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company's common stock will be subject to delisting. The Company would then be entitled to appeal that determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The Company's objective is to regain compliance with the listing requirement, and the Company currently intends to file the Form 10-Q with the Commission as soon as it completes the preparation and review of its financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024.

About Aquaron Acquisition Corp.

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector. The Company affirmatively excludes as an initial business combination target any company of which financial statements are audited by an accounting firm that the United States Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is unable to inspect for two consecutive years beginning in 2021 and any target company with China operations consolidated through a VIE structure.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquaron-acquisition-corp-announces-receipt-of-delinquency-notice-from-nasdaq-regarding-delayed-form-10-q-302155819.html

SOURCE Aquaron Acquisition Corp.