SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CAI, SYKE, ICON and AQFH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

06/25/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of CAI common stock that they own. If you own CAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cai

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash for each share of Sykes common stock that they hold. If you own SYKE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syke 

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Iconix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $3.15 for each share of Iconix common stock that they own. If you own ICON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/icon/

Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AQFH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AQFH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by United Community Banks, Inc. ("United"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AQFH shareholders will receive 0.6386 shares of United common stock for each AQFH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $21.01 based upon United's June 24, 2021 closing price of $32.90. If you own AQFH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/aqfh/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cai-syke-icon-and-aqfh-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301320347.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
