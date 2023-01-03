Aquestive Therapeutics : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549





FORM 8-K





CURRENT REPORT





PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 30, 2022

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38599 82-3827296 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)





30 Technology Drive

Warren, NJ07059

(908) 941-1900

(Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices)





Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)





________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:





Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which

registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share AQST Nasdaq Global Market





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).





Emerging growth company ☒





If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐













Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.





On December 30, 2022, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), as the minimum bid price of the Company's common stock has been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The notification of noncompliance has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market.





The Company has 180 calendar days, or until June 28, 2023, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance, the minimum bid price of the Company's common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during this 180-calendar day grace period. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by June 28, 2023, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-calendar day compliance period if it elects to transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market to take advantage of the additional compliance period offered on that market. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and would need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the bid price deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the end of the compliance period (or the second compliance period, if applicable), the Company's common stock will become subject to delisting. In the event that the Company receives notice that its common stock is being delisted, the Nasdaq listing rules permit the Company to appeal a delisting determination by the Staff to a hearings panel.





The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, including initiating a reverse stock split. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq Listing Rules.









SIGNATURE





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





Dated: January 3, 2023 Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. By: /s/ A. Ernest Toth, Jr Name: A. Ernest Toth, Jr. Title: Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer)





















aqst-20221230