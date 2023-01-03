Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQST   US03843E1047

AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AQST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:22 2023-01-03 pm EST
0.8910 USD   -1.23%
01:48pAquestive Therapeutics : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
01:43pAquestive Therapeutics, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Aquestive Therapeutics Plans 2024 Submission of New Drug Application for Allergy Drug Candidate
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aquestive Therapeutics : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

01/03/2023 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
aqst-20221230

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 30, 2022
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-38599 82-3827296
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

30 Technology Drive
Warren, NJ07059
(908) 941-1900
(Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices)

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which
registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share AQST Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On December 30, 2022, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), as the minimum bid price of the Company's common stock has been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The notification of noncompliance has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market.

The Company has 180 calendar days, or until June 28, 2023, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance, the minimum bid price of the Company's common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during this 180-calendar day grace period. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by June 28, 2023, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-calendar day compliance period if it elects to transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market to take advantage of the additional compliance period offered on that market. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and would need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the bid price deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the end of the compliance period (or the second compliance period, if applicable), the Company's common stock will become subject to delisting. In the event that the Company receives notice that its common stock is being delisted, the Nasdaq listing rules permit the Company to appeal a delisting determination by the Staff to a hearings panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, including initiating a reverse stock split. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq Listing Rules.


SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: January 3, 2023
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
By: /s/ A. Ernest Toth, Jr
Name: A. Ernest Toth, Jr.
Title: Chief Financial Officer
(Principal Financial Officer)





Attachments

Disclaimer

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 18:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
01:48pAquestive Therapeutics : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
01:43pAquestive Therapeutics, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listi..
AQ
2022Aquestive Therapeutics Plans 2024 Submission of New Drug Application for Allergy Drug C..
MT
2022Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Completion of FDA End-of-Phase 2 Meeting For AQST-109 ..
GL
2022Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Completion of FDA End-of-Phase 2 Meeting For AQST-109 ..
AQ
2022Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Completion of FDA End-of-Phase 2 Meeting For AQST-109 ..
CI
2022Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.(NasdaqGM:AQST) dropped..
CI
2022Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Publication of Crossover Food Effect Study of Diazepam..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,9 M 48,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,90 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 510%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Barber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
A. Ernest Toth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Santo J. Costa Chairman
A. Mark Schobel Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Peter Boyd SVP-Clinical Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%49
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%461 849
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.00%347 613
NOVO NORDISK A/S0.43%304 808
PFIZER, INC.0.00%287 626
ABBVIE INC.0.00%285 707