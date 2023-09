Aquila is number 3 in France for alarm assistance and response. The group's activity is organized around 3 sectors: - alarm response and remote monitoring; - security guard services: site surveillance; - provision of services to individuals: assistance to dependent persons, etc. At the end of 2022, the marketing of services is ensured through a network of more than 300 service providers located in France. 99.4% of net sales are genrated in France.

Sector Business Support Services