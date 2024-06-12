THE COMPANIES ACT 1985

AQUILA ENERGY EFFICIENY TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(Company Number 13324616)

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JUNE 2024

Supplementary notification pursuant to LR 9.6.2.R.

The following resolutions were passed as special business.

Special Resolutions

9. That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of its Ordinary Shares of one pence each, provided that:

(a) the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased is:

(i) in the event that the proposed tender offer for up to 18,561,732 Ordinary Shares (the "Tender Offer") has not taken place in accordance with its terms, 14,990,000 Ordinary Shares; or

(ii) in the event that the Tender Offer has taken place in accordance with its terms, 12,207,596 Ordinary Shares;

(b) the minimum price (exclusive of any expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share is one pence;

(c) the maximum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share is not more than the higher of (i) five per cent. above the average of the middle market quotations for the Ordinary Shares for the ﬁve business days immediately before the day on which it purchases such Ordinary Share(s) and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid for the Ordinary Shares;

(d) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, unless such authority is renewed prior to such time; and

(e) the Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority, which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.

10. That a general meeting of the Company other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice, providing that the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.