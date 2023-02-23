Advanced search
    AEET   GB00BN6JYS78

AQUILA ENERGY EFFICIENCY TRUST PLC

(AEET)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:18:57 2023-02-23 am EST
71.97 GBX   -0.05%
10:56aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/21UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/16Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc Declares an Interim Dividend for the Period from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022, Payable on 20 March 2023
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK dividends calendar - next 7 days

02/23/2023 | 10:56am EST
Friday 24 February 
abrdn Property Income Trust Ltddividend payment date
Alternative Income REIT PLCdividend payment date
Atrato Onsite Energy PLCdividend payment date
Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltddividend payment date
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Edinburgh Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Games Workshop Group PLCdividend payment date
Gooch & Housego PLCdividend payment date
Greencoat Renewables PLCdividend payment date
Greencoat UK Wind PLCdividend payment date
Henderson Far East Income Ltddividend payment date
Hollywood Bowl Group PLCdividend payment date
Hollywood Bowl Group PLCspecial dividend payment date
Impact Healthcare REIT PLCdividend payment date
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltddividend payment date
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
North American Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
RWS Holdings PLCdividend payment date
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltddividend payment date
Target Healthcare REIT PLCdividend payment date
Monday 27 February 
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLCdividend payment date
Tuesday 28 February 
Bankers Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
City of London Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income PLCdividend payment date
CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltddividend payment date
Custodian Property Income REIT PLCdividend payment date
Diverse Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
Henderson International Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
Picton Property Income Ltddividend payment date
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLCdividend payment date
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLCdividend payment date
Taylor Maritime Investments Ltddividend payment date
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltddividend payment date
Wednesday 1 March 
JPMorgan China Growth & Income PLCdividend payment date
Thursday 2 March 
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Ashmore Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltdex-dividend payment date
Berkeley Group Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
Capital & Counties Properties PLCex-dividend payment date
City of London Investment Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Compass Group PLCdividend payment date
Diageo PLCex-dividend payment date
Diversified Energy Co PLCex-dividend payment date
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Genus PLCex-dividend payment date
Hargreaves Lansdown PLCex-dividend payment date
Hays PLCex-dividend payment date
Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
HICL Infrastructure PLCex-dividend payment date
HSBC Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income PLCex-dividend payment date
MJ Gleeson PLCex-dividend payment date
Personal Assets Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Pollen Street PLCex-dividend payment date
Real Estate Credit Investments Ltdex-dividend payment date
Regional REIT Ltdex-dividend payment date
Ruffer Investment Co Ltdex-dividend payment date
Safestore Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
Scottish American Investment Co PLCex-dividend payment date
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities PLCex-dividend payment date
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLCex-dividend payment date
Watkin Jones PLCdividend payment date
Wilmington PLCex-dividend payment date
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 0.38% 209.1 Delayed Quote.9.96%
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED -0.79% 62.5 Delayed Quote.0.96%
ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC -2.69% 65 Delayed Quote.0.15%
AQUILA ENERGY EFFICIENCY TRUST PLC -0.05% 71.9651 Delayed Quote.1.41%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC 0.70% 259.4 Delayed Quote.7.60%
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED 0.00% 188 Delayed Quote.4.74%
ATLANTIS SE 0.00% 1.03 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ATRATO ONSITE ENERGY PLC 1.13% 93.2 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
AXIOM EUROPEAN FINANCIAL DEBT LIMITED 0.00% 91 Delayed Quote.8.33%
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC 0.40% 124.9 Delayed Quote.16.81%
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC 2.93% 457 Delayed Quote.5.71%
COMPASS GROUP PLC -0.36% 1946.25 Delayed Quote.1.85%
CQS NEW CITY HIGH YIELD FUND LIMITED 0.05% 51.1261 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 0.77% 91.8 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
DIAGEO PLC -0.39% 3597 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST 1.51% 94 Delayed Quote.1.42%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 0.59% 102.7 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
DOWNING RENEWABLES & INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC -3.55% 102 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.69% 296.0205 Delayed Quote.0.68%
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC 0.49% 9225 Delayed Quote.7.24%
GENUS PLC 8.63% 2948 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 0.00% 1.11 Real-time Quote.-2.64%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC -1.51% 156.6 Delayed Quote.4.67%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -1.78% 849.4 Delayed Quote.0.98%
HAYS PLC -3.07% 119.8 Delayed Quote.6.83%
HENDERSON DIVERSIFIED INCOME TRUST PLC -0.94% 71.721 Delayed Quote.3.13%
HENDERSON FAR EAST INCOME LIMITED 0.53% 275 Delayed Quote.0.27%
HENDERSON INTERNATIONAL INCOME TRUST PLC 1.00% 181.299 Delayed Quote.1.41%
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC 0.25% 159.0362 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC -2.61% 242.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.05% 629.5 Delayed Quote.23.35%
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC 0.49% 100.39 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED -1.14% 81.1596 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC 0.54% 461 Delayed Quote.7.75%
MJ GLEESON PLC 1.32% 460.9998 Delayed Quote.32.27%
OCTOPUS RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC -2.33% 96.696 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST PLC -0.08% 476.61 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED -0.72% 77.44 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINANCIALS TRUST PLC -0.75% 159.3964 Delayed Quote.5.17%
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 0.31% 328 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC 0.19% 517 Delayed Quote.8.18%
POLLEN STREET PLC -0.36% 560 Delayed Quote.9.77%
REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED 0.84% 140.669 Delayed Quote.4.49%
REGIONAL REIT LIMITED 1.01% 61.6144 Delayed Quote.3.39%
RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 0.19% 309.338 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
RWS HOLDINGS PLC -1.29% 353.2 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC 0.50% 1007 Delayed Quote.6.03%
SCHRODER UK MID CAP FUND PLC 0.19% 589.1082 Delayed Quote.8.09%
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD. -0.21% 91.4042 Delayed Quote.2.92%
TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT PLC 0.38% 78.9 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 1.20% 242.88 Delayed Quote.8.84%
THE BANKERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.78% 103.205 Delayed Quote.3.84%
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.43% 4130 Delayed Quote.9.94%
THE CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -0.34% 424.617 Delayed Quote.3.78%
THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.30% 676 Delayed Quote.5.97%
THE NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 0.17% 300.5 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED -2.33% 125.5102 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C. 0.68% 507 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED 0.18% 54.7 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC -0.46% 217 End-of-day quote.3.83%
VH GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE ENERGY OPPORTUNITIES PLC -1.01% 97.8 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC 0.24% 83.9988 Delayed Quote.0.84%
WATKIN JONES PLC 0.52% 97.7 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
WILMINGTON PLC 0.00% 332 Delayed Quote.7.10%
Chart AQUILA ENERGY EFFICIENCY TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 72,00 GBX
Average target price 69,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
Managers and Directors
Miriam Valerie Greenwood Chairman
Nicholas John Bliss Independent Non-Executive Director
David Faviell Fletcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Janine Gail Freeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUILA ENERGY EFFICIENCY TRUST PLC1.41%87
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC4.67%4 450
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-2.69%338
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP3.60%46