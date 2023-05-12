Aquila European pays EUR45.8 million for Spain purchase deal

Aquila European Renewables PLC - London-based closed-ended investment company focused on energy efficiency projects - Completes EUR45.8 million payment as part of a seven year pay-as-produced power purchase agreement for Guillena with Statkraft Markets GmbH, a trader in the European energy market. Says payment is financed under a revolving credit facility.

Guillena is a 50-megawatt peak solar photovoltaic asset in southern Spain which belongs to the Greco portfolio, acquired for EUR42.5 million in March 2022. Construction of Guillena was completed last month, which means the company's portfolio is now fully operational, with an operating capacity of approximately 464 megawatts. Adds Guillena will increase total gearing level to approximately 30.8%.

Current stock price: 87.00 pence, up 1.8%

12-month change: down 1.4%

