    AERS   GB00BK6RLF66

AQUILA EUROPEAN RENEWABLES PLC

(AERS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:12:07 2023-05-12 am EDT
0.9800 EUR   +0.26%
05:14aAquila European pays EUR45.8 million for Spain purchase deal
AN
04/26Aquila European hails record net asset value return despite share drop
AN
04/26Aquila European Renewables Plc Provides Dividend Guidance for 2023
CI
Aquila European pays EUR45.8 million for Spain purchase deal

05/12/2023 | 05:14am EDT
Aquila European Renewables PLC - London-based closed-ended investment company focused on energy efficiency projects - Completes EUR45.8 million payment as part of a seven year pay-as-produced power purchase agreement for Guillena with Statkraft Markets GmbH, a trader in the European energy market. Says payment is financed under a revolving credit facility.

Guillena is a 50-megawatt peak solar photovoltaic asset in southern Spain which belongs to the Greco portfolio, acquired for EUR42.5 million in March 2022. Construction of Guillena was completed last month, which means the company's portfolio is now fully operational, with an operating capacity of approximately 464 megawatts. Adds Guillena will increase total gearing level to approximately 30.8%.

Current stock price: 87.00 pence, up 1.8%

12-month change: down 1.4%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,98 €
Average target price 1,04 €
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
Managers and Directors
Ian Michael Nolan Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander David MacLellan Independent Director
Kenneth MacRitchie Independent Director
Patricia Maria Barata Rodrigues Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUILA EUROPEAN RENEWABLES PLC5.96%434
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.87%9 928
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.23%5 304
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.08%3 925
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-3.23%3 910
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.29%3 870
