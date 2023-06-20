Advanced search
    CARBN   NO0010778095

AQUILA HOLDINGS ASA

(CARBN)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:05 2023-06-20 am EDT
1.020 NOK   -0.97%
06/20Aquila Capital targets battery storage, more solar power in Japan
RE
06/07Duke Energy to spend $65 bln over 5 years to fund low-carbon transition
RE
05/31Aquila Holdings ASA (Carbon Transition ASA) - change of the company name and ticker symbol
AQ
Aquila Capital targets battery storage, more solar power in Japan

06/20/2023 | 11:45pm EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Hamburg-based investment management company Aquila Capital plans to further expand in solar energy in Japan and looks to add a battery storage business, Alexander Lenz, chief executive for Aquila's Asia Pacific region, told Reuters.

As Japan targets to have 36%-38% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of this decade, part of its goal to be carbon neutral by 2050, companies are expanding in areas from wind and solar power to battery storage.

"In Japan, we started with the first acquisition which is currently under construction - a solar project - but we are now looking forward to also focus on battery energy storage systems," Lenz said.

Lenz said that Aquila, in which Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc has a 40% stake, is looking at battery storage business not only to allocate solar power but also as stand-alone batteries to balance power fluctuations.

As Asia Pacific countries, including Japan, are aggressively expanding in renewable power, Lenz sees a great potential for battery storage as nations need time to upgrade their grids to rising renewable energy volumes.

"I strongly believe that batteries will be much more important than everyone thinks... I think batteries have a bigger potential in the short term (compared to solar)," he said.

Aquila plans to start commercial operations at its first Japan solar project in Chiba prefecture in the third quarter of this year. The company has also acquired a solar project in South Korea, Lenz said, declining to provide details.

Aquila has nearly 2 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity in the region split between solar and wind power, as well as battery storage business, according to Lenz.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Katya Golubkova


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AQUILA HOLDINGS ASA -0.97% 1.02 Real-time Quote.-7.44%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. -0.14% 726.8 Delayed Quote.24.80%
TOPIX INDEX 0.27% 2290.3 Delayed Quote.21.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 -6,19 M - -
Net income 2022 1,40 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 185x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 21,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,91x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 35,2%
Technical analysis trends AQUILA HOLDINGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nils Christian Haugestad Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Nina Skage Chairman
Rick Dunlop Executive Vice President-Operations
Torstein Sanness Director
Ketil Grim Skorstad Director
