29 Jul 2024 07:00 CEST
AQUILA HOLDINGS ASA
29 July 2024
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from 10 June 2024 announcing a
share buyback program for Aquila Holdings ASA (the "Company"). From 22 July 2024
through 26 July 2024, Pareto Securities AS has bought 250,000 shares on the
behalf of the Company at an average price of NOK 0.7124 and a total value of NOK
178,100. Additional information on the buyback program: the program consists of
share purchases up to NOK 5 million and may be ended at the Company's discretion
prior to fulfilment. The shares are purchased in accordance with the
authorization granted at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2024.
After the completion of the abovementioned transactions, the Company holds a
total of 21,463,000 own shares, equal to 8.95% of the Company's share capital,
as per the attached document.
For further information, please contact:
Nils Haugestad, Interim CEO & CFO
nils.haugestad@aquilaholdings.no
+47 977 04 439
About Aquila Holdings
Aquila Holdings ASA ("AQUIL") is a Norwegian seismic multi-client and investment
company listed on Euronext Expand. Aquila Holdings specializes in 3D ocean
bottom node seismic multi-client data for near-field exploration. The company
holds two key seismic multi-client assets, one in Norway and one in Egypt.
Aquila Holdings also has an investment arm, with focus on investments in listed
companies as well as companies expected to be listed.
More information on www.aquilaholdings.no
This information is made public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse
Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
More information:
Aquila Holdings ASA
AQUILA HOLDINGS ASA
NO0010778095
AQUIL
Euronext Expand
