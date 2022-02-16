Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Aquila Part Prod Com S.A.
  News
  Summary
    AQ   RO7066ZEA1R9

AQUILA PART PROD COM S.A.

(AQ)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aquila Part Prod Com S A : Address email for ESGM / OSGM change

02/16/2022 | 02:44am EST
TO:

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE)

ADDRESS:

34-36 Carol I Boulevard, Bucharest, postal code 020922

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Investments and Instruments Sector

Issuers, Transactions Monitoring and Market Abuse Department

15 Splaiul Independenței, district 5, Bucharest

REF:

OSGM and ESGM of 23/24.02.2022

CURRENT REPORT

Date of the report:

16.02.2022

Name of the issuing company:

Aquila Part Prod Com S.A.

Headquarters:

Ploiești city, 105A Malu Rosu street,

Prahova county, Romania

Telephone number:

0244.594.793

Sole identification code:

6484554

Trade registry reg. no.:

J29/2790/1994

Subscribed and paid capital:

30,000,060 lei

Total no. of shares:

200,000,400 shares

Market on which securities are traded:

Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Tier

IMPORTANT EVENT: Email address for submitting the documents related to the OSGM and ESGM of 23/24.02.2022

Current Report

Aquila Part Prod COM SA (AQ) is the target of a cyber security attack, a situation described in the current report issued by the company on 14.02.2022. As a consequence of this attack, the email address siap@aquila.rois not functional.

The email address above is mentioned in the convening notices published for the OSGM and ESGM of 23/24.02.2022 in order to provide the shareholders with the opportunity to submit their power of attorneys, votes by correspondence and questions in relation to the ESGM/OSGM by electronic means.

In this context, we ask all the shareholders of the company that any documents/questions relating to the OSGM/ESGM be submitted, i.e. that any documents/questions relating to OSGM/ESGM submitted from (and including) 13.02.2022 to the email address siap@aquila.roto be resubmitted to the new email address provided by the company, i.e. radu.vasilescu@aquila.ro(with built-in extended electronic signature according to Law No. 455/2001 on electronic signature).

Regarding all the documents and information materials relating to the OSGM/ESGM, please note that these are still available on the company's website (www.aquila.ro) and at the company's headquarters.

Cătălin Constantin Vasile

CEO

www.aquila.ro

Aquila Part Prod Com S.A.

main@aquila.ro

Nr. Reg. Com. J29/2790/1994, C.U.I. RO 6484554

Tel./Fax 0244 594 793

Capital Social 30.000.060 LEI

Malu Roșu 105A, Ploiești

RO81RZBR0000060006628400 Raiffeisen, Ploiești

1

Disclaimer

Aquila Part Prod Com SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
