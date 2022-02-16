Aquila Part Prod Com S A : Address email for ESGM / OSGM change

|
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE)
ADDRESS:
34-36 Carol I Boulevard, Bucharest, postal code 020922
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
Financial Investments and Instruments Sector
Issuers, Transactions Monitoring and Market Abuse Department
15 Splaiul Independenței, district 5, Bucharest
REF:
OSGM and ESGM of 23/24.02.2022
CURRENT REPORT
Date of the report:
16.02.2022
Name of the issuing company:
Aquila Part Prod Com S.A.
Headquarters:
Ploiești city, 105A Malu Rosu street,
Prahova county, Romania
Telephone number:
0244.594.793
Sole identification code:
6484554
Trade registry reg. no.:
J29/2790/1994
Subscribed and paid capital:
30,000,060 lei
Total no. of shares:
200,000,400 shares
Market on which securities are traded:
Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Tier
IMPORTANT EVENT: Email address for submitting the documents related to the OSGM and ESGM of 23/24.02.2022
Current Report
Aquila Part Prod COM SA (AQ) is the target of a cyber security attack, a situation described in the current report issued by the company on 14.02.2022. As a consequence of this attack, the email address siap@aquila.rois not functional.
The email address above is mentioned in the convening notices published for the OSGM and ESGM of 23/24.02.2022 in order to provide the shareholders with the opportunity to submit their power of attorneys, votes by correspondence and questions in relation to the ESGM/OSGM by electronic means.
In this context, we ask all the shareholders of the company that any documents/questions relating to the OSGM/ESGM be submitted, i.e. that any documents/questions relating to OSGM/ESGM submitted from (and including) 13.02.2022 to the email address siap@aquila.roto be resubmitted to the new email address provided by the company, i.e. radu.vasilescu@aquila.ro(with built-in extended electronic signature according to Law No. 455/2001 on electronic signature).
Regarding all the documents and information materials relating to the OSGM/ESGM, please note that these are still available on the company's website (www.aquila.ro) and at the company's headquarters.
Cătălin Constantin Vasile
CEO
