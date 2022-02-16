Aquila Part Prod Com S A : Address email for ESGM / OSGM change

TO: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) ADDRESS: 34-36 Carol I Boulevard, Bucharest, postal code 020922 FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Financial Investments and Instruments Sector Issuers, Transactions Monitoring and Market Abuse Department 15 Splaiul Independenței, district 5, Bucharest REF: OSGM and ESGM of 23/24.02.2022

CURRENT REPORT Date of the report: 16.02.2022 Name of the issuing company: Aquila Part Prod Com S.A. Headquarters: Ploiești city, 105A Malu Rosu street, Prahova county, Romania Telephone number: 0244.594.793 Sole identification code: 6484554 Trade registry reg. no.: J29/2790/1994 Subscribed and paid capital: 30,000,060 lei Total no. of shares: 200,000,400 shares Market on which securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Tier

IMPORTANT EVENT: Email address for submitting the documents related to the OSGM and ESGM of 23/24.02.2022

Aquila Part Prod COM SA (AQ) is the target of a cyber security attack, a situation described in the current report issued by the company on 14.02.2022. As a consequence of this attack, the email address siap@aquila.rois not functional.

The email address above is mentioned in the convening notices published for the OSGM and ESGM of 23/24.02.2022 in order to provide the shareholders with the opportunity to submit their power of attorneys, votes by correspondence and questions in relation to the ESGM/OSGM by electronic means.

In this context, we ask all the shareholders of the company that any documents/questions relating to the OSGM/ESGM be submitted, i.e. that any documents/questions relating to OSGM/ESGM submitted from (and including) 13.02.2022 to the email address siap@aquila.roto be resubmitted to the new email address provided by the company, i.e. radu.vasilescu@aquila.ro(with built-in extended electronic signature according to Law No. 455/2001 on electronic signature).

Regarding all the documents and information materials relating to the OSGM/ESGM, please note that these are still available on the company's website (www.aquila.ro) and at the company's headquarters.

