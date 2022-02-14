Aquila Part Prod Com S A : Cyber security incident

TO: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) ADDRESS: 34-36 Carol I Boulevard, Bucharest, postal code 020922 FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Financial Investments and Instruments Sector Issuers, Transactions Monitoring and Market Abuse Department 15 Splaiul Independenței, district 5, Bucharest REF: Cyber security incident

CURRENT REPORT Date of the report: 14.02.2022 Name of the issuing company: Aquila Part Prod Com S.A. Headquarters: Ploiești city, 105A Malu Rosu street, Prahova county, Romania Telephone number: 0244.594.793 Sole identification code: 6484554 Trade registry reg. no.: J29/2790/1994 Subscribed and paid capital: 30,000,060 lei Total no. of shares: 200,000,400 shares Market on which securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Tier

IMPORTANT EVENT: Cyber security incident

Aquila Part Prod COM SA (AQ) reports that since 13.02.2022 it has been the target of a cyber security attack, with impact on the data and information stored in its computer systems and thus, on the operations of the company. Furthermore, we inform that the company's website is inoperable for the same reason.

As soon as the cyber security incident was identified, the Crisis Management Team established by the company was brought together, working continuously to determine the appropriate measures and to address the current situation.

We are actively working with cyber security specialists and ARGGO Consulting (Microsoft Partner), to recover data and to implement additional security measures. We are also carrying out actions to activate the archived databases and simultaneously undertake other actions to reinstall the software needed to operate the computer system in good condition.

We estimate some delays in the company's current work processes with the operations set to be updated gradually depending on the progress made by the cyber security experts.

Cătălin Constantin Vasile

CEO