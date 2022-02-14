Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Aquila Part Prod Com S.A.
  News
  Summary
    AQ   RO7066ZEA1R9

AQUILA PART PROD COM S.A.

(AQ)
Summary 
Summary

Aquila Part Prod Com S A : Cyber security incident

02/14/2022 | 10:23am EST
TO:

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE)

ADDRESS:

34-36 Carol I Boulevard, Bucharest, postal code 020922

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Investments and Instruments Sector

Issuers, Transactions Monitoring and Market Abuse Department

15 Splaiul Independenței, district 5, Bucharest

REF:

Cyber security incident

CURRENT REPORT

Date of the report:

14.02.2022

Name of the issuing company:

Aquila Part Prod Com S.A.

Headquarters:

Ploiești city, 105A Malu Rosu street,

Prahova county, Romania

Telephone number:

0244.594.793

Sole identification code:

6484554

Trade registry reg. no.:

J29/2790/1994

Subscribed and paid capital:

30,000,060 lei

Total no. of shares:

200,000,400 shares

Market on which securities are traded:

Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Tier

IMPORTANT EVENT: Cyber security incident

Aquila Part Prod COM SA (AQ) reports that since 13.02.2022 it has been the target of a cyber security attack, with impact on the data and information stored in its computer systems and thus, on the operations of the company. Furthermore, we inform that the company's website is inoperable for the same reason.

As soon as the cyber security incident was identified, the Crisis Management Team established by the company was brought together, working continuously to determine the appropriate measures and to address the current situation.

We are actively working with cyber security specialists and ARGGO Consulting (Microsoft Partner), to recover data and to implement additional security measures. We are also carrying out actions to activate the archived databases and simultaneously undertake other actions to reinstall the software needed to operate the computer system in good condition.

We estimate some delays in the company's current work processes with the operations set to be updated gradually depending on the progress made by the cyber security experts.

Cătălin Constantin Vasile

CEO

www.aquila.ro

Aquila Part Prod Com S.A.

main@aquila.ro

Nr. Reg. Com. J29/2790/1994, C.U.I. RO 6484554

Tel./Fax 0244 594 793

Capital Social 30.000.060 LEI

Malu Roșu 105A, Ploiești

RO81RZBR0000060006628400 Raiffeisen, Ploiești

1

Disclaimer

Aquila Part Prod Com SA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
