Aquila Services Group plc

Group Highlights

Our Purpose

To make a better, more sustainable, and socially responsible world.

Our Vision

To have a direct beneficial impact on communities and lives in the UK and beyond.

To offer staff the opportunity to inspire positive change in an environment with a strong social focus.

To provide investors the opportunity of supporting an organisation that combines strong performance with a positive social outcome.

Our Culture and Values

We Collaborate - working together to succeed together.

We Innovate - we challenge the norm.

We Care - we go the extra mile.

What We Do

Our work helps our clients to develop a response to a changing world and make a positive difference to the communities in which they operate. We work throughout the UK and internationally with clients across housing and regeneration, sport and education, charity and government sectors.

Financial Highlights

For the year ended 31 March 2023

Revenue Gross profit Gross profit margin £12,249k £2,605k 21% (2022: £10,119k) (2022: £2,206k) (2022: 22%) Underlying operating Statutory profit after Statutory earnings per profit* tax share £806k £518k 1.29p (2022: £726K) (2022: £579k) (2022: 1.45p) Cash generated by Cash balances Total dividend payable operations. £2,405k 0.75p per share £719k (2022: £2,193k) (2022: 0.6p) (2022: £512k)

*Underlying operating profit is calculated by adjusting the reported pre-tax profit for share-based payment charges and impairments of goodwill.

Dividend

The Directors propose a final dividend of 0.5p per share (2022: 0.4p). This will be paid on 2 August 2023 to shareholders on the register at 14 July 2023.

1