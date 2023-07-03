Company Registration No. 08988813 (England and Wales)
Annual report and financial statements
for the year ended 31 March 2023
Contents
Group Highlights
Corporate Structure
Aquila at a Glance
Chair's Statement
Strategic Report
Directors' Report
Corporate Governance Statement
Directors' Remuneration Report
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Independent Auditors' Report to the Members
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Company Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
Company Statement of Cash Flow
Notes to the Financial Statements
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Directors and Advisers
Group Highlights
Group Highlights
Our Purpose
- To make a better, more sustainable, and socially responsible world.
Our Vision
- To have a direct beneficial impact on communities and lives in the UK and beyond.
- To offer staff the opportunity to inspire positive change in an environment with a strong social focus.
- To provide investors the opportunity of supporting an organisation that combines strong performance with a positive social outcome.
Our Culture and Values
- We Collaborate - working together to succeed together.
- We Innovate - we challenge the norm.
- We Care - we go the extra mile.
What We Do
Our work helps our clients to develop a response to a changing world and make a positive difference to the communities in which they operate. We work throughout the UK and internationally with clients across housing and regeneration, sport and education, charity and government sectors.
Financial Highlights
For the year ended 31 March 2023
Revenue
Gross profit
Gross profit margin
£12,249k
£2,605k
21%
(2022: £10,119k)
(2022: £2,206k)
(2022: 22%)
Underlying
operating
Statutory profit after
Statutory earnings per
profit*
tax
share
£806k
£518k
1.29p
(2022: £726K)
(2022: £579k)
(2022: 1.45p)
Cash
generated
by
Cash balances
Total dividend payable
operations.
£2,405k
0.75p per share
£719k
(2022: £2,193k)
(2022: 0.6p)
(2022: £512k)
*Underlying operating profit is calculated by adjusting the reported pre-tax profit for share-based payment charges and impairments of goodwill.
Dividend
The Directors propose a final dividend of 0.5p per share (2022: 0.4p). This will be paid on 2 August 2023 to shareholders on the register at 14 July 2023.
Aquila at a Glance
Corporate structure
The corporate structure of the organisation is shown below.
Aquila Services Group plc
"Aquila"
Derek Joseph (Chair)
Claire Banks (Finance Director & Co Sec)
Fiona Underwood (Group CEO)
Richard Wollenberg (Non-Executive)
Altair Consultancy and Advisory Services Ltd
"Altair"
Aquila Treasury and Finance
Solutions Ltd
"ATFS"
Oaks Consultancy Ltd
"Oaks"
Aquila at a Glance
Aquila Services Group plc ('the Company') is the holding company for Altair Consultancy and Advisory Services Ltd ('Altair'), Aquila Treasury and Financial Solutions Ltd ('ATFS') and Oaks Consultancy Ltd ('Oaks') which form the group ('the Group').
The Group continues to implement its business strategy to encompass all the professional consultancy services that the Group's client base demands. The Group now provides advice and support across the affordable housing, regeneration, sport, charity and education sectors. Its purpose is to assist organisations that benefit local communities such as housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi-academy trusts, other non-profit organisations and those set up for community benefit, as well as providing related high-level business advice to the commercial property sector.
Group Members
Altair Consultancy and Advisory Services Ltd
Altair is a specialist management consultancy company that works with organisations that govern, manage, regulate or build housing. Operating within the UK and Europe, its international client base is increasing with expansion in Africa and Asia. Further information is provided within our strategic report.
Aquila at a Glance
The services that Altair offers cover housing development and regeneration, property asset management, health and safety compliance and building safety advice, strategic financial advice, governance and risk management, executive and non-executive recruitment, technology, transformation and people services. Our commercial, sustainability and international services are areas of investment and growth.
Clients contract with Altair on a fixed-fee basis, through retained contracts in our finance, governance and transformation business streams, and placements for members of the property team at client sites.
Aquila Treasury and Financial Solutions Ltd
ATFS is a specialist treasury management consultancy authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority that operates across the UK and Europe. It provides advice on treasury policy and strategy, debt and capital market finance, banking and card merchant services, value for money, and financial market information services to local authorities, charities, housing associations, education bodies, private sector housing providers and government bodies.
Work is delivered through fixed price contracts as retained general treasury advisers and information subscription agreements. Specific advisory project contracts are on a fixed fee basis, won through competitive procurement tenders, payable on agreed project milestones.
Oaks Consultancy Limited
Oaks is a specialist sports, charity, statutory and education consultancy operating within the UK and Europe with an increasing international presence. Oaks' clients include national and international sports teams and governing bodies, national and international charities, statutory organisations and local authorities, multi academy trusts and teaching school alliances, housing associations and corporate businesses.
Oaks provides consultancy advice and guidance on strategy and business planning, organisational and cultural change programmes, impact measurement, together with implementation support in relation to income generation and diversification. Contracts are delivered through a mix of fixed-fee projects and retained contracts for general advisory services.
Investments
AssetCore - 5.3% equity holding
AssetCore is a digital financial debt management platform for the affordable housing sector.
