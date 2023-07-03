Company Registration No. 08988813 (England and Wales)

Contents

Contents

Page

Group Highlights

1

Corporate Structure

2

Aquila at a Glance

2

Chair's Statement

4

Strategic Report

7

Directors' Report

26

Corporate Governance Statement

29

Directors' Remuneration Report

34

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

41

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members

43

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

48

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

49

Company Statement of Financial Position

50

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

51

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

52

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

53

Company Statement of Cash Flow

54

Notes to the Financial Statements

55

Notice of Annual General Meeting

79

Directors and Advisers

83

Aquila Services Group plc

Group Highlights

Group Highlights

Our Purpose

  • To make a better, more sustainable, and socially responsible world.

Our Vision

  • To have a direct beneficial impact on communities and lives in the UK and beyond.
  • To offer staff the opportunity to inspire positive change in an environment with a strong social focus.
  • To provide investors the opportunity of supporting an organisation that combines strong performance with a positive social outcome.

Our Culture and Values

  • We Collaborate - working together to succeed together.
  • We Innovate - we challenge the norm.
  • We Care - we go the extra mile.

What We Do

Our work helps our clients to develop a response to a changing world and make a positive difference to the communities in which they operate. We work throughout the UK and internationally with clients across housing and regeneration, sport and education, charity and government sectors.

Financial Highlights

For the year ended 31 March 2023

Revenue

Gross profit

Gross profit margin

£12,249k

£2,605k

21%

(2022: £10,119k)

(2022: £2,206k)

(2022: 22%)

Underlying

operating

Statutory profit after

Statutory earnings per

profit*

tax

share

£806k

£518k

1.29p

(2022: £726K)

(2022: £579k)

(2022: 1.45p)

Cash

generated

by

Cash balances

Total dividend payable

operations.

£2,405k

0.75p per share

£719k

(2022: £2,193k)

(2022: 0.6p)

(2022: £512k)

*Underlying operating profit is calculated by adjusting the reported pre-tax profit for share-based payment charges and impairments of goodwill.

Dividend

The Directors propose a final dividend of 0.5p per share (2022: 0.4p). This will be paid on 2 August 2023 to shareholders on the register at 14 July 2023.

Aquila Services Group plc

Aquila at a Glance

Corporate structure

The corporate structure of the organisation is shown below.

Aquila Services Group plc

"Aquila"

Derek Joseph (Chair)

Claire Banks (Finance Director & Co Sec)

Fiona Underwood (Group CEO)

Richard Wollenberg (Non-Executive)

Altair Consultancy and Advisory Services Ltd

"Altair"

Aquila Treasury and Finance

Solutions Ltd

"ATFS"

Oaks Consultancy Ltd

"Oaks"

Aquila at a Glance

Aquila Services Group plc ('the Company') is the holding company for Altair Consultancy and Advisory Services Ltd ('Altair'), Aquila Treasury and Financial Solutions Ltd ('ATFS') and Oaks Consultancy Ltd ('Oaks') which form the group ('the Group').

The Group continues to implement its business strategy to encompass all the professional consultancy services that the Group's client base demands. The Group now provides advice and support across the affordable housing, regeneration, sport, charity and education sectors. Its purpose is to assist organisations that benefit local communities such as housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi-academy trusts, other non-profit organisations and those set up for community benefit, as well as providing related high-level business advice to the commercial property sector.

Group Members

Altair Consultancy and Advisory Services Ltd

Altair is a specialist management consultancy company that works with organisations that govern, manage, regulate or build housing. Operating within the UK and Europe, its international client base is increasing with expansion in Africa and Asia. Further information is provided within our strategic report.

Aquila Services Group plc

Aquila at a Glance

The services that Altair offers cover housing development and regeneration, property asset management, health and safety compliance and building safety advice, strategic financial advice, governance and risk management, executive and non-executive recruitment, technology, transformation and people services. Our commercial, sustainability and international services are areas of investment and growth.

Clients contract with Altair on a fixed-fee basis, through retained contracts in our finance, governance and transformation business streams, and placements for members of the property team at client sites.

Aquila Treasury and Financial Solutions Ltd

ATFS is a specialist treasury management consultancy authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority that operates across the UK and Europe. It provides advice on treasury policy and strategy, debt and capital market finance, banking and card merchant services, value for money, and financial market information services to local authorities, charities, housing associations, education bodies, private sector housing providers and government bodies.

Work is delivered through fixed price contracts as retained general treasury advisers and information subscription agreements. Specific advisory project contracts are on a fixed fee basis, won through competitive procurement tenders, payable on agreed project milestones.

Oaks Consultancy Limited

Oaks is a specialist sports, charity, statutory and education consultancy operating within the UK and Europe with an increasing international presence. Oaks' clients include national and international sports teams and governing bodies, national and international charities, statutory organisations and local authorities, multi academy trusts and teaching school alliances, housing associations and corporate businesses.

Oaks provides consultancy advice and guidance on strategy and business planning, organisational and cultural change programmes, impact measurement, together with implementation support in relation to income generation and diversification. Contracts are delivered through a mix of fixed-fee projects and retained contracts for general advisory services.

Investments

AssetCore - 5.3% equity holding

AssetCore is a digital financial debt management platform for the affordable housing sector.

