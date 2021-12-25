Aquila Services : Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020

Aquila is pleased to announce its audited annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020.
Please click here to view the report and financial statements in pdf, which you can then download.
To view the RNS and AGM Notice on the London Stock Exchange, please click here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Aquila Services Group plc published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 21:46:00 UTC.