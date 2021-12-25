Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aquila Services Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNI   GB00BPYP3Q26

AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC

(GNI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/24 07:35:07 am
26 GBX   --.--%
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : is Carbon Neutral Plus
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Director/PDMR Shareholding – 9th November 2020
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Result of AGM – 29th July 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aquila Services : Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020

12/25/2021 | 04:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aquila is pleased to announce its audited annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Please click here to view the report and financial statements in pdf, which you can then download.

To view the RNS and AGM Notice on the London Stock Exchange, please click here.

Disclaimer

Aquila Services Group plc published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 21:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : is Carbon Neutral Plus
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Director/PDMR Shareholding – 9th November 2020
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Result of AGM – 29th July 2020
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Subscription, Exercise of Options and TVR
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : Steve Douglas CBE steps down from his position as Group CEO
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : acquires treasury and banking consultancy – Finalysis UK Limited &..
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : Making a better, more sustainable and socially responsible world
PU
12/02AQUILA SERVICES : Update on our Employee Led Initiatives
PU
12/02AQUILA SERVICES : Sept 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,64 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net income 2021 0,19 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net cash 2021 1,76 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,8x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 10,4 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Aquila Services Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claire Banks Group Finance Director & Secretary
Derek Maurice Joseph Chairman
John Richard Wollenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Fiona M. Underwood Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC0.00%14
CINTAS CORPORATION23.07%45 094
TELEPERFORMANCE SE40.99%25 410
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.59%14 863
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.46%12 140
EDENRED SE-12.99%11 379