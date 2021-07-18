Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Aquila Services Group plc
  News
  Summary
    GNI   GB00BPYP3Q26

AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC

(GNI)
Aquila Services : Black Leaders Awareness Day 2021

07/18/2021 | 06:43am EDT
This month brings the celebration of Black Leaders Awareness Day.

At Aquila, we encourage a safe working environment so that everyone can embrace and be who they are. We are committed to ensuring an inclusive environment for all employees regardless of their ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Black Leaders Awareness Day 2021 is an opportunity to spotlight black leaders to the world with quotes from upcoming and current leaders.

It's important that leaders ensure individuals, companies, educational institutions, government and not-for-profits share the knowledge experience and quotes from people who demonstrate that they bring others together for the greater good of society.

It provides the ideal opportunity to reshare a recent article by Olu Olanrewaju, Associate Director at Altair and Chair of Leadership 2025, called 'Housing and Race: where do we go from here?' It was originally published in Inside Housing in June 2020.

Olu reflects how the housing sector has had nearly 40 years of reports and initiatives on race and diversity. But wonders, does it have the real drive and leadership to change? 

He poignantly quotes Martin Luther King:

'Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.'

We all have a part to play.

Everyone has the power to support an inclusive and equal working community. Getting to know your colleagues and understanding their experiences, will help ensure you effectively cater to any needs they may have. The EDI group works to reinforce this.

We as a company pledge its support to employees irrespective of their skin colour, gender or sexuality, and stand to benefit hugely by creating a sense of empowerment among employees.

Aquila's Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Group works to raise awareness of notable calendar dates which relate directly to Equality, Diversity or Inclusion. Aquila EDI Group Terms of Reference can be viewed on this link. If you would like more information on the work of Aquila's EDI Group, please contact us at info@aquilaservicesgrp.co.uk

Disclaimer

Aquila Services Group plc published this content on 18 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2021 10:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
