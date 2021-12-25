Aquila Services : RNS – Director/PDMR Shareholding – 9th November 2020

Aquila, the quoted parent company of three main trading subsidiaries which provide professional consultancy and support services to organisations and businesses involved in the affordable housing, education, sports and community services sectors announces that it has been informed of the following dealings by a PDMR.
To view the full RNS on the London Stock Exchange, please click here.
Disclaimer
Aquila Services Group plc published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 21:46:01 UTC.