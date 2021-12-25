Aquila Services : RNS – Directors' Dealings and Director/PDMR Shareholding – 14th December 2020

Aquila, the quoted parent company of three main trading subsidiaries which provide professional consultancy and support services to organisations and businesses involved in the affordable housing, education, sports and community services sectors announces that it had been informed on 11 December 2020 of the following dealings by PDMR's.

On 10 December a total of 360,000 shares were purchased at 20p per share by the following PDMR's and/or persons closely associated with them:

- Mr Derek Joseph, the Company's Chair acquired 120,000 shares.

- Mr Richard Wollenberg, the Company's Non-Executive Director along with certain family members, acquired in total 120,000 shares.

- A person closely associated with Dr Fiona Underwood, the Company's Executive Director, acquired 120,000 shares.

As a result of the dealings set out above, Mr Joseph is now interested in 3,545,408 ordinary shares representing 8.89% of the Company's Existing Share Capital.

Mr Wollenberg is now interested in 2,544,682 ordinary shares representing 6.38% of the Company's Existing Share Capital. It is also noted that the wider family group of Mr Wollenberg is now interested in 4,563,406 ordinary shares representing 11.45% of the Company's Existing Share Capital.

Dr Underwood remains interested in 3,279,440 ordinary shares representing 8.23% of the Company's Existing Share Capital. Combined interested is 3,399,440 ordinary shares representing 8.53% of the Company's Existing Share Capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.The information contained in Appendix 1 below is disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

