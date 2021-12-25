Aquila Services : RNS – Directors' Dealings and Director/PDMR Shareholding – 2nd February 2021

Aquila, the quoted parent company of three main trading subsidiaries which provide professional consultancy and support services to organisations and businesses involved in the affordable housing, education, sports and community services sectors announces that it has been informed of the following dealings by PDMR's.

On 1 February Mr Christopher Wood a director of two of the Company's subsidiaries sold 80,000 shares at 25p per share to a person closely associated with Dr Fiona Underwood, the Company's Executive Director.

As a result of the above, Mr Wood is now interested in 3,182,440 ordinary shares representing 7.98% of the Company's Existing Share Capital.

Dr Underwood remains interested in 3,279,440 ordinary shares representing 8.23% of the Company's Existing Share Capital. The combined interest of Dr Underwood and the person closely associated with her is 3,479,440 ordinary shares representing 8.73% of the Company's Existing Share Capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

