Aquila Services : RNS – Disposal of Investment – 9th October 2020

Aquila, the quoted parent company of three main trading subsidiaries which provide professional consultancy and support services to organisations and businesses involved in the affordable housing, education, sports and community services sectors, announces that it has sold its 25% shareholding in 3C Consultants Ltd, a company providing IT consultancy services to the housing sector, ("3C") under a share buyback arrangement. 3C have paid a cash consideration equivalent to Aquila's original cost of investment of £219,345 plus 15%.

