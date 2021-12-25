Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aquila Services Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNI   GB00BPYP3Q26

AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC

(GNI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/24 07:35:07 am
26 GBX   --.--%
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : is Carbon Neutral Plus
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Director/PDMR Shareholding – 9th November 2020
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Result of AGM – 29th July 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aquila Services : RNS – Subscription, Exercise of Options and TVR

12/25/2021 | 04:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please view the complete RNS on the London Stock Exchange here.

Key details of the RNS below: Subscription

Aquila, the quoted parent company of three main trading subsidiaries which provide professional consultancy and support services to organisations and businesses involved in the affordable housing, education, sports and community services sectors, is pleased to announce a subscription by a new investor raising £250,000 through the issue of 1,086,957 new ordinary shares of £0.05 each ("Subscription Shares") at £0.23 per Subscription Share. The funds will be used for working capital purposes.

Exercise of Options

In addition, the Company has received notices from Mr Derek Joseph, the Company's Chair and Mr Richard Wollenberg, the Company's Non-Executive Director to exercise an option to subscribe for new ordinary shares at a price of £0.10 per ordinary share of £0.05 each in the Company ("Option Shares"). The notices were accepted as valid and having in aggregate received funds of £82,400, the Company has accordingly issued and allotted 309,000 Option Shares to Mr Joseph and 515,000 Option Shares to Mr Wollenberg.

Directors' Dealings

Furthermore, both Mr Joseph and certain family members of Mr Wollenberg have respectively acquired; 110,870 ordinary shares and 120,000 ordinary shares from Steve Douglas, a former director of the Company.

Disclosure of Directors' Shareholdings

As a result of the exercise of options and dealings as set out above, Mr Joseph is now interested in 3,425,408 ordinary shares representing 8.59% of the Company's Enlarged Share Capital.

As a result of the exercise of options, Mr Wollenberg is now interested in 2,484,682 ordinary shares representing 6.23% of the Company's Enlarged Share Capital. It is also noted that taking into account the purchase of shares as noted above, the wider family group of Mr Wollenberg is now interested in 4,443,406 ordinary shares representing 11.15% of the Company's Enlarged Share Capital.

Total Voting Rights

Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange for the Subscription Shares and the Option Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities (the "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on 23 July 2020.

Following the issue of the Subscription Shares and the Option Shares, which on Admission will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares, the total number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights in the Company will be 39,858,862. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 39,858,862 may therefore be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Please view the complete RNS on the London Stock Exchange here.

Disclaimer

Aquila Services Group plc published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 21:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : is Carbon Neutral Plus
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Director/PDMR Shareholding – 9th November 2020
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Result of AGM – 29th July 2020
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Subscription, Exercise of Options and TVR
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : Steve Douglas CBE steps down from his position as Group CEO
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : acquires treasury and banking consultancy – Finalysis UK Limited &..
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : Making a better, more sustainable and socially responsible world
PU
12/02AQUILA SERVICES : Update on our Employee Led Initiatives
PU
12/02AQUILA SERVICES : Sept 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,64 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net income 2021 0,19 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net cash 2021 1,76 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,8x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 10,4 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Aquila Services Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claire Banks Group Finance Director & Secretary
Derek Maurice Joseph Chairman
John Richard Wollenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Fiona M. Underwood Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC0.00%14
CINTAS CORPORATION23.07%45 094
TELEPERFORMANCE SE40.99%25 410
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.59%14 863
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.46%12 140
EDENRED SE-12.99%11 379