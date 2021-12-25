Log in
    GNI   GB00BPYP3Q26

AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC

Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/24 07:35:07 am
26 GBX   --.--%
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : is Carbon Neutral Plus
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Director/PDMR Shareholding – 9th November 2020
PU
04:47pAQUILA SERVICES : RNS – Result of AGM – 29th July 2020
PU
Aquila Services : is Carbon Neutral Plus

12/25/2021 | 04:47pm EST
Following the measurement of our carbon footprint for last year, we have offset our 75.08tCO2e + 10% to achieve a carbon neutral plus status.

In February 2020 Aquila Services Group Plc announced its commitment to become carbon neutral, in line with the Group's core purpose of making a better, more sustainable, and socially responsible world.

Since then, we have undertaken the following steps:

  • Set up an employee led 'Green Group' who have created and implemented a strategy to reduce our carbon footprint.
  • Undertaken an employee survey to understand the barriers to reducing carbon footprints for staff and how we can help.
  • Mapped our carbon footprint for 2019/20 to fully understand our existing impact on the environment.
  • Agreed a set of initiatives to reduce our impact where possible.
  • Developed and agreed a monitored plan and timescales for reducing our environmental impact.
  • Offset Aquila's carbon footprint invested extra in carbon offset projects to become Carbon Neutral Plus.
Measuring our carbon footprint

Last year we commissioned Carbon Footprint Ltd to support us to undertake and measure the Group's first base year carbon footprint from the 1st April 2019 to 31st March 2020. We have measured our scope 1,2 and significant scope 3 emissions across all geographical locations of the group.

Our total locations-based emissions equate to 75.08tCO2e. This assessment equates to 1.63 tonnes CO2e equivalent per employee and 9.43 tonnes CO2e equivalent per £million of turnover.

We are Carbon Neutral Plus

Following the successful measurement of our carbon footprint for 2019/20, we are committed to achieving 'net plus' status by driving year on year reductions in our emissions and where reduction is not possible, Aquila will offset our emissions with an accredited charity.

We have offset 88 tonnes of carbon to allow for any discrepancy and achieve a carbon neutral plus status. The carbon offset projects which our efforts will support are worldwide and focused on providing clean, renewable energy, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels globally, which is a key step in tackling climate change. These projects include:

  • A hydropower project in China, where most electricity comes from coal power.
  • Wind power generation project to provide renewable energy for the state in India.
  • Solar power generation project to support the implementation of renewable energy power plants in India.
  • Negros Island Solar Power Project to provide daytime power to the grid throughout the year and reduce fossil fuel reliance in the Philippines.
[Link] Our Environmental Strategy

As part of the work of the Green Group, we have identified our largest environmental impacts which we will look to reduce. Please see our Environmental Strategy for more details on these areas and the targets we have put in place to continue to reduce emissions by 2025.

For more information about our journey to Carbon Neutral Plus, please see our other blog posts linked below or contact us at info@aquilaservicesgroup.co.uk

Aquila's carbon reduction begins

Making Aquila carbon positive

Aquila's commitment to climate change

Does it matter if your advisor is committed to becoming carbon neutral?

Financials
Sales 2021 7,64 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net income 2021 0,19 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net cash 2021 1,76 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,8x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 10,4 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Aquila Services Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claire Banks Group Finance Director & Secretary
Derek Maurice Joseph Chairman
John Richard Wollenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Fiona M. Underwood Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUILA SERVICES GROUP PLC0.00%14
CINTAS CORPORATION23.07%45 094
TELEPERFORMANCE SE40.99%25 410
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.59%14 863
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.46%12 140
EDENRED SE-12.99%11 379