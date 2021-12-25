Aquila Services : is Carbon Neutral Plus

In February 2020 Aquila Services Group Plc announced its commitment to become carbon neutral, in line with the Group's core purpose of making a better, more sustainable, and socially responsible world.

Since then, we have undertaken the following steps:

Set up an employee led 'Green Group' who have created and implemented a strategy to reduce our carbon footprint.

Undertaken an employee survey to understand the barriers to reducing carbon footprints for staff and how we can help.

Mapped our carbon footprint for 2019/20 to fully understand our existing impact on the environment.

Agreed a set of initiatives to reduce our impact where possible.

Developed and agreed a monitored plan and timescales for reducing our environmental impact.

Offset Aquila's carbon footprint invested extra in carbon offset projects to become Carbon Neutral Plus.

Last year we commissioned Carbon Footprint Ltd to support us to undertake and measure the Group's first base year carbon footprint from the 1st April 2019 to 31st March 2020. We have measured our scope 1,2 and significant scope 3 emissions across all geographical locations of the group.

Our total locations-based emissions equate to 75.08tCO 2 e. This assessment equates to 1.63 tonnes CO 2 e equivalent per employee and 9.43 tonnes CO2e equivalent per £million of turnover.

Following the successful measurement of our carbon footprint for 2019/20, we are committed to achieving 'net plus' status by driving year on year reductions in our emissions and where reduction is not possible, Aquila will offset our emissions with an accredited charity.

We have offset 88 tonnes of carbon to allow for any discrepancy and achieve a carbon neutral plus status. The carbon offset projects which our efforts will support are worldwide and focused on providing clean, renewable energy, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels globally, which is a key step in tackling climate change. These projects include:

A hydropower project in China, where most electricity comes from coal power.

Wind power generation project to provide renewable energy for the state in India.

Solar power generation project to support the implementation of renewable energy power plants in India.

Negros Island Solar Power Project to provide daytime power to the grid throughout the year and reduce fossil fuel reliance in the Philippines.

As part of the work of the Green Group, we have identified our largest environmental impacts which we will look to reduce. Please see our Environmental Strategy for more details on these areas and the targets we have put in place to continue to reduce emissions by 2025.

For more information about our journey to Carbon Neutral Plus, please see our other blog posts linked below

