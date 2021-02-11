Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aquis Exchange PLC    AQX   GB00BD5JNK30

AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC

(AQX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amsterdam displaces London as Europe's top stocks centre after Brexit

02/11/2021 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Overview of Amsterdam's stock exchange interior as Prosus begins trading on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Amsterdam has displaced London as Europe's biggest share trading centre after Britain left the European Union's single market, and picked up a chunk of UK derivatives business along the way, according to data published on Thursday.

Stock exchanges in the Dutch capital traded 9.2 billion euros ($11.15 billion) a day in January, compared to London's 8.6 billion, according to the Cboe exchange, which operates in both cities.

This compares with an average of 17.5 billion euros traded daily in London during 2020, when Frankfurt was second with 5.9 billion and Amsterdam sixth at 2.6 billion, Cboe said.

The City of London had long warned of the consequences of leaving the EU single market without adequate provisions for trade in services, and notably finance, which accounted for more than 10% of UK tax receipts before Brexit.

The EU's securities watchdog ESMA said on Thursday the shift of share trading from London to the bloc is permanent.

The EU has shown no sign of reversing its position that euro-denominated shares must be traded in the EU - whose internal market Britain left on Jan. 1.

The gap may narrow, however, as trading in Swiss shares resumed in Britain this month. It is averaging 250 million euros and is expected to build up towards over a billion euros a day - the level reached before trading of Swiss shares in London stopped in June 2019.

Separate data published on Thursday showed how chunks of trading in euro-denominated interest rate swaps have shifted from London, the world's biggest swaps trading centre, to platforms in the EU and New York since January.

Platforms in Amsterdam, and to a much lesser extent Paris, accounted for a quarter of the euro rate swaps market in January, up from just 10% last July, IHS Markit said.

Over the same period, London's share fell from just under 40% to just over 10%, with U.S. platforms doubling volumes to 20% of the total euro swaps market.

(Graphic: IHS Graphic:

)

'PROGRESSIVE EQUIVALENCE DISCUSSIONS'

As with shares, the swaps market has been fragmented by Brussels "obliging" EU-based firms to trade interest rate swaps and credit default swaps either on a platform inside the bloc, or in a non-EU country whose platforms have been approved for use, such as the United States.

London has not yet secured that "equivalence" because Brussels says it needs information about Britain's intentions to diverge from EU rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said London had already supplied the necessary paperwork and was "one of the world's most pre-eminent financial centres, with a strong regulatory system", adding that fragmenting markets was in no one's interests.

The EU's financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said on Thursday the bloc will discuss equivalence with Britain "progressively" and take into account its intentions regarding rules on a case-by-case basis, but there "cannot be equivalence and wide divergence".

One of her senior officials has said the three-way split between Britain, the EU and United States in swaps due to the EU "derivatives trading obligation" or DTO will not be reversed.

"For the foreseeable future, all three jurisdictions will have trading venues that offer all currencies in such volumes that keep the DTO in all currencies," Tilman Lueder, head of securities markets at the EU executive, told a Bloomberg event.

"The three-way liquidity split is going to stabilise."

The Bank for International Settlements says the gross market value of euro rate swaps in the first half of last year was the equivalent of $5.2 trillion.

Brussels had been clear that it wanted euro-denominated financial activity shifted from London to build up its own capital market and have direct supervision.

Over 6 billion euros in daily trading left London on Jan. 4 for EU-based platforms.

The rise of Amsterdam, home to the world's oldest stock exchange, had been well flagged as pan-European share platforms - Cboe and London Stock Exchange's Turquoise in London - began preparing to open in the Amsterdam after Britain voted in 2016 to leave the EU.

The ICE exchange announced this week that trading in EU carbon emissions worth a billion euros daily will move from London to the Dutch city during the second quarter.

($1 = 0.8251

(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Kevin Liffey and Kirsten Donovan)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC 0.00% 525 Delayed Quote.11.70%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.41% 135.25 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.23% 0.87841 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
EURONEXT N.V. -1.79% 93.5 Real-time Quote.5.60%
IHS MARKIT LTD. 1.45% 92.8 Delayed Quote.1.83%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.75% 9650 Delayed Quote.6.33%
All news about AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
06:55aAmsterdam displaces London as Europe's top stocks centre after Brexit
RE
02/10Amsterdam displaces London as Europe's top stocks centre after Brexit
RE
02/07SAMARKAND GROUP LIMITED : Intention to Float on AQSE Growth Market
DJ
02/05AQUIS EXCHANGE : Announces appointment of joint broker
PU
02/03AQUIS EXCHANGE : recommences trading in Swiss shares
PU
01/21GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC : Audited Results to 30 September 2020 and Notice of AGM
DJ
01/17UK Platforms to Begin Trading Swiss Shares in February
MT
01/14EU to drill into 'dog's dinner' of share trading data
RE
01/03'Clean shift' as euro share trading exits London for EU
RE
01/03Trading in euro denominated shares on cboe europe, aquis exchange and turquoi..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,9 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 11,0 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 143 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
Aquis Exchange PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 606,00 GBX
Last Close Price 525,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Charles Clelland CFO, Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Nicola Jane Beattie Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Roberts Head-Information Technology Infrastructure
Richard E. T. Bennett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC11.70%197
CME GROUP INC.1.73%66 485
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.87%12 793
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-5.89%12 697
ASX LIMITED-2.71%10 671
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS0.52%4 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ