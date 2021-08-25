Aquis Exchange : Appointment of independent non-executive director to AQSE Board

Aquis Exchange PLC

('Aquis', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L), the exchange services group, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Daniel (Danny) Lopez to the board of its subsidiary, Aquis Stock Exchange ('AQSE'), the primary market for growth companies, as an independent non-executive director (NED). The appointment has received approval from the FCA.

Danny brings a deep knowledge of next-generation technology to AQSE, with significant experience across financial services and cyber security technology. He has overseen several large change programmes in both the private and public sectors as well as the launch of new brands, making him ideally placed to support the broad transformation of AQSE that is underway.

Danny is the CEO of Glasswall, an award-winning cyber security company, as well as a non-executive director of Innovate Finance, the independent industry body that champions the global FinTech community in the UK. He is also a special advisor to the FinTech Collective, a New York-based venture capital firm which invests in FinTech companies. Previously in his career, Danny held a number of other roles in the financial and technology sectors, including as Chief Operating Officer of Blippar, an Augmented Reality and AI company, HM Consul General to New York for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, CEO of London & Partners and several international positions at Barclays Bank.

AQSE is a UK-based stock market providing primary and secondary markets for equity and debt products. It is permissioned as a Recognised Investment Exchange, which allows it to operate a regulated listings venue.

Michael Berkeley, Chairman of Aquis Stock Exchange, commented:

'I am delighted to welcome Danny to the Aquis Stock Exchange Board. As a modern market for modern businesses, AQSE uses superior technology to deliver better results for all participants, and it is therefore fitting that we should be appointing an expert in FinTech to the Board today. We will be consistently improving and innovating in our technology to ensure we remain leading-edge, and I am sure that Danny will play an integral part in this.'

Danny Lopez, incoming Independent Non-Executive Director, said:

'It is fantastic to be joining AQSE at such an exciting time in its development, with momentum building in its IPO pipeline. It is clear that part of the attraction for modern growth companies looking to go public is the superior technology on offer, and I am looking forward to building on this further with the business alongside supporting its broader growth.'



Enquiries:

Aquis Exchange PLC via Alma PR (Financial PR Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)20 3405 0209 Susie Hudson aquis@almapr.co.uk Kieran Breheny Faye Calow Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Chris Clarke Clayton Bush Edward Thomas Kane Collings Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Bobbie Hilliam

Notes to Editors

About Aquis Exchange PLC

Aquis Exchange PLC is an exchange services group, which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), growth and regulated primary markets (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE) and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies).

Aquis Exchange is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and France's Autorité des Marchés Financiers to operate Multilateral Trading Facility businesses in the UK/Switzerland and in EU27 respectively. Aquis operates lit order books and does not allow aggressive non-client proprietary trading, which has resulted in lower market impact and signalling risk on Aquis than other trading venues in Europe. According to independent studies, trades on Aquis are less likely to lead to price movement than on other lit markets. Aquis uses a subscription pricing model which works by charging users according to the message traffic they generate, rather than a percentage of the value of each stock that they trade.

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) is a stock market providing primary and secondary markets for equity and debt products. It is authorised as a Recognised Investment Exchange, which allows it to operate a regulated listings venue. The AQSE Growth Market is divided into two segments 'Access' and 'Apex', with different levels of admission criteria. The Access market focuses on earlier stage growth companies, while Apex is the intended market for larger, more established businesses.

Aquis Technologies is the software and technology division of Aquis Exchange PLC. It creates and licenses cutting-edge, cost-effective matching engine and trade surveillance technology for banks, brokers, investment firms and exchanges.

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the LSE (AIM) market. For more information, please go to www.aquis.eu