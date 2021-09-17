Aquis Exchange : Board Appointment

Aquis Exchange PLC

('Aquis', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Aquis Exchange PLC is pleased to announce that it has re-appointed serial entrepreneur Glenn Collinson to its Board. Glenn re-joins as an independent non-executive director (INED) as part of the succession planning for the Board.

Glenn first joined the Company's Board in March 2019 before transferring to the Board of Aquis Stock Exchange Limited ('AQSE') in March 2020. Glenn has now re-joined the board of Aquis Exchange PLC with immediate effect and has stepped down from AQSE to enable this move.

Mr. Collinson started his career at Racal and worked for Motorola, Texas Instruments and Cambridge Consultants Ltd. before co-founding Cambridge Silicon Radio in 1998. There he served as an executive director and helped grow the company from a concept to a $3 billion market capitalisation entity in 2006 (as CSR Plc) and one of the biggest players in the Bluetooth market. Since leaving CSR he has held a number of executive and non-executive directorships in UK and French companies - both public and private - that specialise in technology. He is a member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and holds an MSc in electronics as well as an MBA from Cranfield University.

Commenting on the appointment, Niki Beattie, Chair of Aquis, said:

'We're delighted that Glenn is re-joining the main Board. He has gathered considerable experience of the Company since joining as an INED in early 2019 and initially serving time on the main Board of Aquis prior to more recently serving on the board of Aquis Stock Exchange Limited. His energy, perspective and commitment bring great value to the Board.'

Glenn Collinson added:

'I am really excited to have the opportunity to re-join the main Board of Aquis Exchange PLC as it continues to lead the Company on its very successful journey.'

Pursuant to Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules, the following information is disclosed in

respect of Glenn Collinson (aged 58).

Current appointments Appointments in the last 5 years Aquis Exchange Europe SAS Aquis Exchange PLC FireAngel Safety Technology Group Plc Aquis Stock Exchange Limited Glenn Collinson Consulting Limited Blu Wireless Technology Limited pureLiFi Limited EMA EBT Limited VSORA SAS Inside Secure SA SDL PLC



Microemissive Displays Group plc, a company of which Glenn Collinson was a director until it was placed into administration on 25 November 2008, underwent a creditors' voluntary liquidation on 9 November 2009, prior to being dissolved on 9 May 2016. There was no shortfall to creditors.

There is no other information regarding Mr. Collinson required to be disclosed under the AIM Rules for Companies.

Notes to Editors

About Aquis Exchange PLC

Aquis Exchange PLC is an exchange services group, which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), growth and regulated primary markets (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE) and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies).

Aquis Exchange is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and France's Autorité des Marchés Financiers to operate Multilateral Trading Facility businesses in the UK/Switzerland and in EU27 respectively. Aquis operates lit order books and does not allow aggressive non-client proprietary trading, which has resulted in lower market impact and signalling risk on Aquis than other trading venues in Europe. According to independent studies, trades on Aquis are less likely to lead to price movement than on other lit markets. Aquis uses a subscription pricing model which works by charging users according to the message traffic they generate, rather than a percentage of the value of each stock that they trade.

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) is a stock market providing primary and secondary markets for equity and debt products. It is authorised as a Recognised Investment Exchange, which allows it to operate a regulated listings venue. The AQSE Growth Market is divided into two segments 'Access' and 'Apex', with different levels of admission criteria. The Access market focuses on earlier stage growth companies, while Apex is the intended market for larger, more established businesses.

Aquis Technologies is the software and technology division of Aquis Exchange PLC. It creates and licenses cutting-edge, cost-effective matching engine and trade surveillance technology for banks, brokers, investment firms and exchanges.

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the LSE (AIM) market. For more information, please go to www.aquis.eu