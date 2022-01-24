Aquis Exchange : CEO, Alasdair Haynes, to lead new TheCityUK Business Council

Alasdair Haynes, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aquis Exchange PLC, has been appointed as the inaugural Chair of TheCityUK's new Business Council.

TheCityUK Business Council will convene the Chairs, Managing Partners and Chief Executives of around 35 high-growth, innovative companies from across the financial and related professional services industry. It will provide a forum to discuss critical cross-sectoral issues while also allowing for constructive engagement with government, MPs, regulators, and other key UK and international industry stakeholders.

The Business Council is complementary to TheCityUK Leadership Council, chaired by Sir Adrian Montague, which brings together the leaders of TheCityUK's most senior members with ministers, regulators and stakeholders. The Business Council will meet four times annually, with its first meeting taking place in spring.

Commenting on the appointment, Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, said, "We are tremendously excited to have Alasdair leading our new Business Council. As someone with over 30 years' industry experience, and obvious skills in launching successful start-ups, I know he will do a fantastic job guiding it through its foundational years and ensuring that TheCityUK can speak on behalf of every sort of company within the UK's world-leading financial and related professional services ecosystem."

Alasdair Haynes, Chief Executive Officer, Aquis Exchange, said: "I am delighted to take on this role and look forward to working with the Business Council's members to consider the challenges and opportunities we face as an industry in the years ahead. The UK's financial and related professional services industry is a national asset, so it is vital to ensure the industry, government, and regulators work together to present a coherent and united vision for the industry at all levels. Doing so will allow the ecosystem collectively to operate as more than the sum of its many parts - and continue to deliver real benefits to the UK economy and society."

Prior to founding Aquis Exchange in 2012, Alasdair Haynes was the Chief Executive Officer of Chi-X Europe and was responsible for growing the business into Europe's largest equities trading platform and into profitability before its sale in late 2011.

Before that, Alasdair spent over a decade heading up ITG's international business, pioneering the introduction of electronic trading and crossing into the European and Asian marketplaces. Alasdair began his 30 plus-year career in the City with Morgan Grenfell and has held senior positions at a number of investment banks, including HSBC and UBS.

About TheCityUK

TheCityUK is the industry-led body representing UK-based financial and related professional services. We champion and support the success of the ecosystem, and thereby our members, promoting policies in the UK, across Europe and internationally that drive competitiveness, support job creation and ensure long-term economic growth. The industry contributes over 10% of the UK's total economic output and employs more than 2.3 million people, with two thirds of these jobs outside London. It is the largest taxpayer, the biggest exporting industry and generates a trade surplus exceeding that of all other net exporting industries combined. It also makes a real difference to people in their daily lives, helping them save for the future, buy a home, invest in a business and protect and manage risk. www.thecityuk.com@TheCityUK.

About Aquis Exchange PLC

Aquis Exchange PLC is an exchange services group, which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), growth and regulated primary markets (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE) and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies).

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) is a stock market providing primary and secondary markets for equity and debt products. It is authorised as a Recognised Investment Exchange, which allows it to operate a regulated listings venue. The AQSE Growth Market is divided into two segments 'Access' and 'Apex', with different levels of admission criteria. The Access market focuses on earlier stage growth companies, while Apex is the intended market for larger, more established businesses.

For more information, please go to www.aquis.eu.