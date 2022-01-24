Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aquis Exchange PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQX   GB00BD5JNK30

AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC

(AQX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aquis Exchange : CEO, Alasdair Haynes, to lead new TheCityUK Business Council

01/24/2022 | 02:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alasdair Haynes, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aquis Exchange PLC, has been appointed as the inaugural Chair of TheCityUK's new Business Council.

TheCityUK Business Council will convene the Chairs, Managing Partners and Chief Executives of around 35 high-growth, innovative companies from across the financial and related professional services industry. It will provide a forum to discuss critical cross-sectoral issues while also allowing for constructive engagement with government, MPs, regulators, and other key UK and international industry stakeholders.

The Business Council is complementary to TheCityUK Leadership Council, chaired by Sir Adrian Montague, which brings together the leaders of TheCityUK's most senior members with ministers, regulators and stakeholders. The Business Council will meet four times annually, with its first meeting taking place in spring.

Commenting on the appointment, Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, said, "We are tremendously excited to have Alasdair leading our new Business Council. As someone with over 30 years' industry experience, and obvious skills in launching successful start-ups, I know he will do a fantastic job guiding it through its foundational years and ensuring that TheCityUK can speak on behalf of every sort of company within the UK's world-leading financial and related professional services ecosystem."

Alasdair Haynes, Chief Executive Officer, Aquis Exchange, said: "I am delighted to take on this role and look forward to working with the Business Council's members to consider the challenges and opportunities we face as an industry in the years ahead. The UK's financial and related professional services industry is a national asset, so it is vital to ensure the industry, government, and regulators work together to present a coherent and united vision for the industry at all levels. Doing so will allow the ecosystem collectively to operate as more than the sum of its many parts - and continue to deliver real benefits to the UK economy and society."

Prior to founding Aquis Exchange in 2012, Alasdair Haynes was the Chief Executive Officer of Chi-X Europe and was responsible for growing the business into Europe's largest equities trading platform and into profitability before its sale in late 2011.

Before that, Alasdair spent over a decade heading up ITG's international business, pioneering the introduction of electronic trading and crossing into the European and Asian marketplaces. Alasdair began his 30 plus-year career in the City with Morgan Grenfell and has held senior positions at a number of investment banks, including HSBC and UBS.

End

Notes to editors

To arrange an interview or for further information, please contact:
Jack Neill-Hall / 020 3696 0114 or 07793 932 885 / jack.neill-hall@thecityuk.com
Jennifer Green / 020 3696 0115 or 07899 102 889 / jennifer.green@thecityuk.com
Kenny Ferguson / 020 3435 7463 or 075 8560 7492/ thecityuk@headlandconsultancy.com
For Alasdair Haynes, contact Belinda Keheyan / 020 3597 6329 or 0770 373 5671 / bkeheyan@aquis.eu

About TheCityUK
TheCityUK is the industry-led body representing UK-based financial and related professional services. We champion and support the success of the ecosystem, and thereby our members, promoting policies in the UK, across Europe and internationally that drive competitiveness, support job creation and ensure long-term economic growth. The industry contributes over 10% of the UK's total economic output and employs more than 2.3 million people, with two thirds of these jobs outside London. It is the largest taxpayer, the biggest exporting industry and generates a trade surplus exceeding that of all other net exporting industries combined. It also makes a real difference to people in their daily lives, helping them save for the future, buy a home, invest in a business and protect and manage risk. www.thecityuk.com@TheCityUK.

About Aquis Exchange PLC
Aquis Exchange PLC is an exchange services group, which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), growth and regulated primary markets (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE) and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies).

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) is a stock market providing primary and secondary markets for equity and debt products. It is authorised as a Recognised Investment Exchange, which allows it to operate a regulated listings venue. The AQSE Growth Market is divided into two segments 'Access' and 'Apex', with different levels of admission criteria. The Access market focuses on earlier stage growth companies, while Apex is the intended market for larger, more established businesses.

For more information, please go to www.aquis.eu.

Disclaimer

Aquis Exchange plc published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 07:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
02:04aAQUIS EXCHANGE : CEO, Alasdair Haynes, to lead new TheCityUK Business Council
PU
01/11Exchanges and clients head for clash over UK market data shake up
RE
2021FTSE 100 Closes Friday Down as Latest Coronavirus Variant Sparks Sell-off
DJ
2021FTSE Drops, Travel, Bank Stocks Among Hardest-Hit
DJ
2021Aquis Exchange Chair to Step Down, Successor Named
MT
2021AQUIS EXCHANGE : appoints New Chair
PU
2021Aquis Exchange PLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Google to invest $1 billion in CME Group, agrees cloud computing deal
RE
2021Valereum Blockchain Jumps 39% on Option to Purchase Majority Stake in Gibraltar Bourse
MT
2021Altona Rare Earths Expects Delays in LSE Listing Over Prospectus Change
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15,6 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2021 2,40 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
Net cash 2021 15,6 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 69,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 162 M 219 M 219 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,35x
EV / Sales 2022 7,34x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float -
Chart AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
Aquis Exchange PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 587,50 GBX
Average target price 912,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Charles Clelland Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Glenn Collinson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Viet Lee Chief Technology Officer
Richard E. T. Bennett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC-6.75%219
CME GROUP INC.-1.12%81 192
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-10.68%18 075
ASX LIMITED-8.74%11 826
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-5.24%11 062
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C-12.68%5 399