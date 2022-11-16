Advanced search
    AQX   GB00BD5JNK30

AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC

(AQX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:55 2022-11-16 am EST
392.00 GBX   +1.82%
Aquis Exchange : HY 2022 Results
Aquis Exchange : HY 2022 Results

11/16/2022 | 12:59pm EST
Results for the period ended 30 June 2022

© Aquis Exchange PLC 2022. This report is for the general information only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer, solicitation or recommendation to acquire or dispose of any investment or to engage in any other transaction. Although care is taken to ensure that that the information is accurate and up to date, Aquis Exchange PLC cannot accept any responsibility for mistakes or omissions.

Aquis Exchange PLC at a glance

The Company

Aquis Exchange PLC

Aquis

Aquis Stock

Aquis

3 Divisions

Exchange

Exchange (AQSE)

Technologies

Operator of MTFs

Primary listings

Developer of

and related services

and trading businesses

exchange technology

and services

Multiple Products & Services

MTF (UK & France)

AQSE Main Market (RIE)

Aquis Matching Engine

AMP

AQSE Growth Market

Aquis Market

Data Services

(MTF)

Surveillance

AQSE Trading (MTF)

Aquis Market Gateway

Services

Surveillance

Operations

Good revenue progress across all business activities

1

2

3

A 21% increase in net

Increasingly diversified

AMP Successfully

revenue despite

All three divisions now

integrated delivering a

difficult market

0.5% average increase

profitable

conditions

to market share

4

5

6

Good growth in Aquis

Growth of Aquis Stock

An encouraging start

Technologies and data

Exchange continues

to H2 22 with strong

revenue lines

with 12 new listings in

technology licence

H1 2022

momentum

2

Material progress achieved on key strategic goals during the period

Positioning

  • Overall business underpinned by compelling model, strength of technology and continued innovation
  • Benefits of diversification starting to show in revenue
  • Planned investments in staff hires to invest in future growth and expansion of capabilities

Market backdrop

  • Continued volatility through H1 2022, continuing into H2 2022, resulting in higher overall pan-European market volumes but lower market share

Continued strengthening of Board and Executive Resources

  • Richard Fisher appointed as CFO, with Jonathan Clelland remaining on Board as COO of the PLC and CEO for the growing French subsidiary AQEU
  • Formal appointment of Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer and Fields Wicker-Miurin OBE FKC to Aquis Exchange PLC Board
  • Material strengthening of IT development team enhancing R&D capability

21%

Increase in Net

Revenue

Exchange + 10%

Licensing + 75%

Issuer + 24%

Data + 29%

FY 2021:

39 42

Members across AQXE

& AQSE

12

IPOs on Aquis Stock H1 2021: Exchange

14

3

Signed technology licences to add to future revenue streams

10

New hires in 2022 year to date as part of planned investment in our capabilities

3

Revenue continuing to grow strongly at same time as we invest for the future

£m

1H22

1H21

% change

Exchange Revenue

5.4

4.9

10%

Licensing & other Revenue

0.7

0.4

75%

Data

1.4

1.1

29%

Issuers

0.4

0.3

24%

Revenue

7.9

6.7

17%

Provision release

0.4

0.2

140%

Net Revenue

8.3

6.9

21%

Expenses

(6.9)

(5.3)

30%

EBITDA

1.4

1.6

-13%

Depreciation, Amortisation &

Interest income/expense

(0.7)

(0.6)

20%

PBT

0.7

1.0

-31%

Tax

0.0

0.0

0%

PAT

0.7

1.0

-31%

EPS (basic)

2.5p

3.7p

32%

1 January - 30 June (2022 vs 2021)

  • Strong growth in net revenue, up 21%
  • Deliberate planned investment in technology and development with expenses up 30%
  • PBT in H1 slightly declines to £0.7m as a result of increased strategic investment for future growth

4

Disclaimer

Aquis Exchange plc published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 17:58:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19,7 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net income 2022 4,04 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
Net cash 2022 17,7 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 58,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 385,00 GBX
Average target price 880,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Glenn Collinson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Viet Lee Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Charles Clelland Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC-38.89%125
CME GROUP INC.-23.93%62 517
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.58%12 169
ASX LIMITED-23.44%9 331
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.95%7 540
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY43.24%5 754