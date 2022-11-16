Aquis Exchange : HY 2022 Results
Results for the period ended 30 June 2022
Aquis Exchange PLC at a glance
The Company
Aquis Exchange PLC
Aquis
Aquis Stock
Aquis
3 Divisions
Exchange
Exchange (AQSE)
Technologies
Operator of MTFs
Primary listings
Developer of
and related services
and trading businesses
exchange technology
and services
Multiple Products & Services
▪
MTF (UK & France)
▪
AQSE Main Market (RIE)
▪
Aquis Matching Engine
▪
AMP
▪
AQSE Growth Market
▪
Aquis Market
▪
Data Services
(MTF)
Surveillance
▪
AQSE Trading (MTF)
▪
Aquis Market Gateway
▪
Services
▪
Surveillance
▪
Operations
Good revenue progress across all business activities
A 21% increase in net
Increasingly diversified
AMP Successfully
revenue despite
All three divisions now
integrated delivering a
difficult market
0.5% average increase
profitable
conditions
to market share
Good growth in Aquis
Growth of Aquis Stock
An encouraging start
Technologies and data
Exchange continues
to H2 22 with strong
revenue lines
with 12 new listings in
technology licence
H1 2022
momentum
Material progress achieved on key strategic goals during the period
Positioning
Overall business underpinned by compelling model, strength of technology and continued innovation
Benefits of diversification starting to show in revenue
Planned investments in staff hires to invest in future growth and expansion of capabilities
Market backdrop
Continued volatility through H1 2022, continuing into H2 2022, resulting in higher overall pan-European market volumes but lower market share
Continued strengthening of Board and Executive Resources
Richard Fisher appointed as CFO, with Jonathan Clelland remaining on Board as COO of the PLC and CEO for the growing French subsidiary AQEU
Formal appointment of Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer and Fields Wicker-Miurin OBE FKC to Aquis Exchange PLC Board
Material strengthening of IT development team enhancing R&D capability
21%
Increase in Net
Revenue
Exchange + 10%
Licensing + 75%
Issuer + 24%
Data + 29%
FY 2021:
39 42
Members across AQXE
& AQSE
12
IPOs on Aquis Stock
H1 2021: Exchange
14
3
Signed technology licences to add to future revenue streams
10
New hires in 2022 year to date as part of planned investment in our capabilities
Revenue continuing to grow strongly at same time as we invest for the future
£m
1H22
1H21
% change
Exchange Revenue
5.4
4.9
10%
Licensing & other Revenue
0.7
0.4
75%
Data
1.4
1.1
29%
Issuers
0.4
0.3
24%
Revenue
7.9
6.7
17%
Provision release
0.4
0.2
140%
Net Revenue
8.3
6.9
21%
Expenses
(6.9)
(5.3)
30%
EBITDA
1.4
1.6
-13%
Depreciation, Amortisation &
Interest income/expense
(0.7)
(0.6)
20%
PBT
0.7
1.0
-31%
Tax
0.0
0.0
0%
PAT
0.7
1.0
-31%
EPS (basic)
2.5p
3.7p
32%
1 January - 30 June (2022 vs 2021)
Strong growth in net revenue, up 21%
Deliberate planned investment in technology and development with expenses up 30%
PBT in H1 slightly declines to £0.7m as a result of increased strategic investment for future growth
All news about AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Sales 2022
19,7 M
23,4 M
23,4 M
Net income 2022
4,04 M
4,80 M
4,80 M
Net cash 2022
17,7 M
21,1 M
21,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,2x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
105 M
125 M
125 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,42x
EV / Sales 2023
3,44x
Nbr of Employees
54
Free-Float
58,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.