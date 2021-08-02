Aquis Exchange : INTERACTIVE INVESTOR ADDS AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE TO PLATFORM

interactive investor (ii), the UK's second largest direct-to-consumer investment platform and number one flat fee provider, has added Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) to its platform.

The news follows a year of record levels of new customer subscriptions and asset flows to the ii platform. It also comes after ii's acquisition of the EQi retail investment book from Equiniti Group PLC, which is expected to increase assets under administration to £50 billion and bring the total number of customers using the platform to over 400,000.

Today's announcement means all ii customers will have direct access via the platform to some 90 companies quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, from sectors as diverse as brewing, banking and mining, to new economy businesses such as ecommerce and blockchain firms. Having set up the most popular stocks on AQSE, ii will add others as demand arises. The average market capitalisation for companies in the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth market (for larger, more established growth businesses) is approximately £80 million.

ii already offers the widest choice of international investments on the market and, unlike other platforms, gives customers access to new shares and stock splits on day 1 - thanks to its direct access to global markets.

Richard Wilson, CEO of ii, commented: 'We are delighted to add Aquis Stock Exchange to our platform. It will give our 400,000 customers access to more stocks and is totally in line with our ambition to provide customers with best investment choice and value.

Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange, said: 'We are very pleased that ii has decided to offer its customers electronic trading to AQSE shares. Some of the UK's most exciting growth companies are quoted on our market and it is only right that the UK retail investor has fair and equal access to these investment opportunities.'

interactive investor (ii) is the UK's number one flat-fee investment platform, offering ISA, SIPP, Junior ISA and general investing accounts, plus leading investment content, tools, choice and service. Customers pay a flat monthly fee, even as their investments grow, meaning they keep more of their money. interactive investor is an award-winning platform and proud to be rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot. ii is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and FSCS protected. www.ii.co.uk

AQSE is a division of Aquis Exchange PLC and is a UK-based, regulated stock exchange providing primary and secondary markets for equity and debt products. AQSE, which used to be known as NEX Exchange Ltd., was acquired by Aquis Exchange PLC in March 2020 from CME Inc. The AQSE Growth Market is divided into two segments 'Access' and 'Apex', with different levels of admission criteria. The Access segment focuses on earlier stage growth companies, while Apex is the intended market for larger, more establish businesses. For more information, please go to www.aquis.eu