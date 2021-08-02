Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aquis Exchange PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQX   GB00BD5JNK30

AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC

(AQX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aquis Exchange : INTERACTIVE INVESTOR ADDS AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE TO PLATFORM

08/02/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

interactive investor (ii), the UK's second largest direct-to-consumer investment platform and number one flat fee provider, has added Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) to its platform.

The news follows a year of record levels of new customer subscriptions and asset flows to the ii platform. It also comes after ii's acquisition of the EQi retail investment book from Equiniti Group PLC, which is expected to increase assets under administration to £50 billion and bring the total number of customers using the platform to over 400,000.

Today's announcement means all ii customers will have direct access via the platform to some 90 companies quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, from sectors as diverse as brewing, banking and mining, to new economy businesses such as ecommerce and blockchain firms. Having set up the most popular stocks on AQSE, ii will add others as demand arises. The average market capitalisation for companies in the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth market (for larger, more established growth businesses) is approximately £80 million.

ii already offers the widest choice of international investments on the market and, unlike other platforms, gives customers access to new shares and stock splits on day 1 - thanks to its direct access to global markets.

Richard Wilson, CEO of ii, commented: 'We are delighted to add Aquis Stock Exchange to our platform. It will give our 400,000 customers access to more stocks and is totally in line with our ambition to provide customers with best investment choice and value.

Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange, said: 'We are very pleased that ii has decided to offer its customers electronic trading to AQSE shares. Some of the UK's most exciting growth companies are quoted on our market and it is only right that the UK retail investor has fair and equal access to these investment opportunities.'

Ends

Enquiries:

TB Cardew (PR Advisor to ii)

+44 (0) 207 930 0777 or ii@tbcardew.com

Tom Allison

+44 (0) 7789 998 020

Shan Shan Willenbrock

+44 (0) 7775 848 537

Jemma Jackson

Head of PR

interactive investor

07818 076 218

Twitter: @JemmaJackson_

Belinda Keheyan

Head of Marketing

Aquis Exchange PLC

bkeheyan@aquis.eu

07768078110

About interactive investor

interactive investor (ii) is the UK's number one flat-fee investment platform, offering ISA, SIPP, Junior ISA and general investing accounts, plus leading investment content, tools, choice and service. Customers pay a flat monthly fee, even as their investments grow, meaning they keep more of their money. interactive investor is an award-winning platform and proud to be rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot. ii is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and FSCS protected. www.ii.co.uk

About AQSE

AQSE is a division of Aquis Exchange PLC and is a UK-based, regulated stock exchange providing primary and secondary markets for equity and debt products. AQSE, which used to be known as NEX Exchange Ltd., was acquired by Aquis Exchange PLC in March 2020 from CME Inc. The AQSE Growth Market is divided into two segments 'Access' and 'Apex', with different levels of admission criteria. The Access segment focuses on earlier stage growth companies, while Apex is the intended market for larger, more establish businesses. For more information, please go to www.aquis.eu

Disclaimer

Aquis Exchange plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
02:02aAQUIS EXCHANGE : Interactive investor adds aquis stock exchange to platform
PU
06/30GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC : GM, Update of Investments and Total Voting Rights
DJ
06/07Swiss Crypto Firm 21Shares Rolls Out Bitcoin ETP On UK's Aquis Exchange
MT
06/07PRESS RELEASE : 21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
DJ
06/04GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC : Placing to Raise GBP850,000 and Change of Company Secr..
DJ
06/01ETC Debuts First Crypto Exchange Traded Product in London, Paris
MT
05/28DiscovOre Applies to Trade on US OTCQB Market
MT
05/18PRESS RELEASE : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by..
DJ
05/13AQUIS EXCHANGE : Names Chief Revenue Officer
MT
05/13Aquis Exchange PLC announces New Senior Management Appointments
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15,6 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2021 2,40 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
Net cash 2021 15,3 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 M 240 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 7,94x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
Aquis Exchange PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 627,50 GBX
Average target price 847,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Charles Clelland Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Nicola Jane Beattie Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Roberts Head-Information Technology Infrastructure
Richard E. T. Bennett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC33.51%240
CME GROUP INC.16.52%76 175
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.38.88%17 541
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-5.95%11 912
ASX LIMITED6.79%10 935
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS8.50%5 347