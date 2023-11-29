Aquis Exchange PLC - London-based financial markets operator, including pan-European equities trading platform Aquis Markets and UK growth-company market Aquis Stock Exchange - Says it has become the first recognised investment exchange to run a cloud-based matching engine. Effective from Monday this week, says all trades on the Aquis Stock Exchange are being matched and executed successfully while running on Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services. Says: "At a time in which exchanges and exchange technology providers are exploring options to take advantage of the scale and flexibility of the cloud, Aquis has been the first to achieve full migration of the matching engine, the core component used to determine trades, of an [recognised investment exchange] to the cloud." AWS Head Market Development for Capital Markets Brian Cassin adds: "We will continue to build on the experience Aquis has in creating and facilitating next-generation financial markets with the reliability, global presence, and security of AWS to help Aquis continue to expand and seamlessly transact billions of dollars in trades per day."

Current stock price: 344.00 pence, up 0.6%

12-month change: down 20%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

